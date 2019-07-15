Prime Day Smart Home Steal: $32 Echo Dot with 2 Philips Hue Bulbs

If you've yet to take the plunge into the world of smart, internet-powered lightbulbs, now's your chance. Amazon has listed the third-generation Echo Dot along with two Philips Hue A19 white bulbs for $32.

That's a savings of $48 compared to the $79 list price, and presents a compelling starter pack for anyone looking to spruce up a room or two in their home with connected illumination. The Echo Dot can support up to five Bluetooth- or Zigbee-compatible bulbs, like the A19 here. However, if you'd prefer a whole-home solution, you'll need one of Philips' dedicated Hue Hubs.

Echo Dot with Philips Hue White Bulbs (2-pack): was $79, now $32 @ Amazon

These new Philips Hue bulbs can connect directly to the Echo Dot via Bluetooth, so you don't need a hub. It's a very simple way to control smart home lights.

Still, this pack makes it simple and easy enough to get started. Philips Hue is our favorite brand of smart lights because they integrate with practically every smart home system there is, from Amazon Alexa to Apple's HomeKit, and also because the Hue app offers extremely granular options. For example, Philips' software allows you to set routines so that your lights automatically brighten or dim at select intervals.

This is far from the only Philips Hue deal you'll find on Prime Day. The LightStrip Plus is also on sale, as is the 60-watt Starter Kit that comes with four white bulbs and a Hue Hub. The latter option is a great choice for someone looking to expand smart illumination to their entire home, but this Echo Dot deal is the perfect place to begin, and costs a fraction of its normal asking price right now.