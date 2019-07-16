Prime Day Deal: Buy One Sonos Soundbar, Get Two Gift Cards

The Sonos Beam is a compact, but effective sound bar that can fit under your TV, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, now comes with a meaty discount.
The deal is that Amazon throws in two $50 gift cards in with the Beam, which gives you a total of $140 in savings when you combine the vouchers with the existing discount from the list price.
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with $100 of Amazon Gift Cards - was $499, now $359
This all-in-one home speaker gives you wired and wireless audio, and can work with other Sonos speakers and use Alexa skills. Plus, Amazon's offering you a chunk of your money back in the form of gift cards.View Deal
With little effort and not too much cash, you can have an Alexa-compatible (or Google Assistant if you want) Wi-Fi enabled speaker, usable for enhancing your movies and video games or for playing music from your phone in tandem with other Sonos products.
Speaking of which, if you are looking for something smaller instead of or to accompany the Beam, then Amazon is also selling the Sonos One, (our favorite Alexa-using speaker) with a $50 gift card included. Check out that deal here!