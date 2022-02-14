Presidents' Day deal — grab the 2nd-Gen Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $89

Amazon is offering discounts on lots of their devices as part of its Presidents' Day sales, but which deal is our favorite? Here’s the display speaker that takes the cake: the 2nd-Gen Amazon Echo Show 8.

Right now, you can grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-Generation) for just $89 on Amazon . That’s its lowest price, so there’s no better time than now to pick one up.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is the newest device in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was £119 now £89 @ Amazon

Amazon UK also has the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) on sale. It's currently £30 off its usual price.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-Generation) is the middle-priced option in the Echo Show range, and it’s the one we recommend picking up if the Echo Show 10 ’s $249 price point turns you off.

If you don’t mind the camera not being able to physically move to follow you through the room during video calls, you’ll save a big $160 by opting for the Echo Show 8. And even though the device can’t turn to track your movements, it can still detect where you are and center your video feed.

Other than losing motion tracking, the Echo Show 8 offers similar features to the Echo Show 10, and that’s a big part of why it scored a spot on our list of the best smart displays . It’s got the same high-quality 13MP camera, the same Alexa capabilities, and a more compact design. If you want to use this smart display in the kitchen or on your bedside table, the Echo Show 8 will take up less counter space.

