Don't wait for Black Friday: OnePlus 7 Pro is $150 off

OnePlus has built its reputation on building Android phones with premium features while still managing to keep prices below comparable flagship phones. Just in time for Black Friday, the phone maker is cutting prices on some models even further.

You can now buy a OnePlus 7 Pro, normally $699, for $549. That same $150 discount is also available for the older OnePlus 6T, which sees its $599 starting price drop to $449. OnePlus says these are limited time offers, so if you're looking for an Android phone with features that can rival the best flagships from Samsung and Google, you'd better act fast.

OnePlus 7 Pro: was $699, now $549 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch screen with minimal bezels and a 90-Hz refresh rate. You'll also enjoy top performance from a Snapdragon 855 processor aided by 12GB of RAM.View Deal

The OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably the better deal, as it's a newer phone, having just come out this past spring. The OnePlus 7 Pro features a Snapdragon 855 processor and 12GB of RAM. Its cameras are much improved over previous OnePlus phones, including its mode for taking pictures in low light. And best of all, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch screen with a 90-Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and better gaming.

True, you'll find a lot of these same features in the newer OnePlus 7T, which costs $599. But OnePlus' discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro means you can enjoy those premium features for even less in a phone with more memory.

OnePlus 6T: Was $599, now $449 @ OnePlus

It came out more than a year ago, but the OnePlus 6T remains a solid phone with a powerful processor and good rear cameras. The $150 discount makes it an especially good bargain.View Deal

Bargain hunters may prefer the OnePlus 6T, which came out in late 2018. It's still a pretty impressive phone, though, with a Snapdragon 845 processor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual rear lenses that produce some pretty good photos. At its discounted price, the OnePlus 6T is a great way to enjoy some high-end features without paying top dollar for a phone. And as part of OnePlus' offer, you get a free nylon bumper case with your OnePlus 6T.

Accessories like cases are also on sale at OnePlus for Black Friday. You'll see discounts ranging between 20% to 50% on cases, with cases for the older 6T getting the bigger discounts. OnePlus has also cut prices on charging cables, a travel pack and its Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds, which now cost $79.20 instead of their regular $99 price.

Other smartphone makers figure to offer their own discounts on phones in time for Black Friday, so check out our Black Friday deals to find the latest savings on handsets.