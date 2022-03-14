One of Saucony’s best running shoes just dropped to $89 on Amazon

When it comes to finding the best running shoes, there are plenty of options out there to choose from, but when it comes to not spending more than your rent on a pair of shoes to train and then race in, things can get a little trickier. To help you shop for the best, we keep an eye on the best deals out there, and this is one of them.

The Saucony Endorphin Shift on sale for $89 at Amazon, meaning you can get a training companion for the brand’s more expensive carbon-fiber running shoes, the Endorphin Speed 2, and the Endorphin Pro 2. The Shift a brilliant everyday running shoe, and thanks to the launch of the Endorphin Shift 2, it’s now in the sale.

Saucony Endorphin Shift: was $140 now $89 @ Amazon

The Saucony Endorphin Shift is currently on sale on Amazon in the men’s version. The sale is across the different colorways and sizes, with US 7 to US 15 available. Act fast, some sizes are already out of stock.

The Shift is part of Saucony’s Endorphin line, which includes the Endorphin Pro — Saucony’s marathon shoe, with a carbon fiber plate, and Saucony’s PWRRun cushioning. (The Endorphin Pro is one of the best carbon fiber running shoes to wear on race day.) The Speed is the middle of the range shoe, designed for fast half-marathons with an S-shaped nylon plate. The Shift is the most affordable shoe in the range, designed to protect the legs over long training miles and cope with most marathon training sessions.

Delving into the specifics of the shoe, the Endorphin Shift has a generous bed of PWRRUN cushioning — the same as that used in the faster shoes in the Endorphin line. The cushioning is plush underfoot, without being overly soft, and gives a responsive ride. The Endorphin Shift also has Saucony’s Speedroll technology, which refers to the ergonomics of the shoe, which is designed to roll you forward as you run, helping you achieve a faster toe-off with less effort.

Next up, is the outsole, which is built to be more durable than either of the racing shoes, it’s got a good amount of grip, but is definitely one to keep for the pavements. Unlike the best trail shoes out there, this doesn’t have enough grip to keep you safe on uneven ground, but they are well suited to the sidewalk in most weather conditions.

The upper has Saucony’s ‘Formfit’ technology, designed to wrap around the foot and offer support where you need it most. It’s a comfortable training shoe — there’s a good amount of bounce, and it’s capable of coping with long training runs, and picking up the pace for faster tempo sessions. Of course, there’s also no reason why you couldn’t race in this shoe — it’s a great all-rounder, currently at a great price.