One of our favorite gaming chairs is $115 off at Amazon

Gaming chairs are often exorbitantly priced. Even the entry-level models will set you back significantly more than a traditional office chair. And premium ones, like the Anda Seat T-Pro 2, even more so.

That’s why any decent saving on a gaming chair is always worth flagging, and this deal is more than decent. Right now you can get the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 for $384 at Amazon. That’s $115 off its usual price of $499 and one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen.

View Deal

The gaming chair is available in three different colors, grey, blue and black, and all three designs are included in this deal. Thankfully all three variants are understated and do not succumb to being needlessly flashy or garish that many other gaming-branded products fall into.

The seat is primarily designed for taller people, so if you happen to be below 5'10", then this chair probably isn't for you. However, if you’re pushing six-feet, then this chair is likely to be among the most comfortable you’ve ever sat on.

With a plush, well-padded seat, terrific lumbar support, and detachable neck pillow, you can sit in this chair all day without feeling any soreness or aches. We also love that the T-Pro 2 is made of stain-resistant fabric for easy cleaning.

The ability to set everything from the height of the chair to the position of the armrests is another aspect that makes this model really stand out. It’s extremely customizable, and you could spend all day fiddling with the various reclining configurations.

I’m literally writing this article while seated in my own Anda Seat T-Pro 2, and I cannot recommend it enough. This deal makes the chair an absolutely essential item for your gaming set up, or your home office if gaming isn’t your thing.

We’ve been testing quite a few gaming chairs this year, and the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is definitely one of our top picks of what we've tried. This deal is only running until Sunday (April 18) so make sure to take advantage of this saving while you can.