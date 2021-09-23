Office chair sale drops prices to $59 at Office Depot

A huge amount of people are working from home nowadays, and will be for the foreseeable future. The unfortunate thing is that most of them are stuck with an uncomfortable office chair, or worse, whatever spare chair they had lying around the house. Finding the best office chairs that actually provide the right level of comfort for long working days can be difficult, but a ray of hope comes from Office Depot.
For a limited time, Office Depot is taking up to $170 off select office chairs. After discount, prices start as low as $59. These are among the best office chair deals we’ve seen all year. Just be quick, as these chairs are going fast.
Realspace Jancy Quilted Task Chair: was $119 now $59 @ Office Depot
This quilted low-back chair is one of the cheapest office chairs around right now. If you don’t mind not having armrests on your chair, this provides a good level of comfort and maneuverability while working. Additionally, it’s easy to adjust, and the waterfall seat cushion helps blood circulation through your legs. It’s available in pink, blue, and grey. Note that select colors may be out of stock. View Deal
Realspace Leather Chair: was $239 now $119 @ Office Depot
The Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley mid-back leather chair would be a good choice. It offers a good level of comfort without breaking the bank and decent support, helping promote good posture and lowering strain. The adjustable height as well as tilt lock offers more adjustability, helping you get a comfortable sitting position, and the faux leather upholstery means it’s easy to clean and will last a long time.View Deal