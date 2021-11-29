Cyber Monday sale: Norton antivirus software up to 83% off

From now until Tuesday, Nov. 30, NortonLifeLock is offering up to 83% off yearly subscriptions to Norton antivirus products, including those that come with LifeLock identity-theft protection bundled in.

If you're in the market for a new antivirus subscription or a new identity-theft-protection one, this is an excellent opportunity to top up. Unlike some other Black Friday/Cyber Monday subscription discounts, this one is available to existing Norton users. And don't forget to check out the rest of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Norton Antivirus Plus: was $59 now $9 @ Norton Norton Antivirus Plus: was $59 now $9 @ Norton

Norton AntiVirus Plus offers items normally found only in more expensive security suites, including a two-way firewall, a password manager and backup software with 2GB of online storage space. It protects one PC or Mac.

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $104 now $19 @ Norton Norton 360 Deluxe: was $104 now $19 @ Norton

Norton 360 Deluxe covers five Windows, macOS, Android or iOS devices. It adds parental controls and online banking and webcam protection, and also gives you up to 50GB of online storage and five simultaneous VPN connections.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select: was $149 now $79 @ Norton Norton 360 with LifeLock Select: was $149 now $79 @ Norton

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select takes all the antivirus protections of Norton 360 Deluxe and adds LifeLock identity theft protection. It monitors your Equifax credit file and offers coverage of up to $1 million in identity-theft to pay for lawyers and experts. The antivirus protection and VPN connections are limited to five devices, but you'll get 100GB of online storage.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus: was $349 now $299 Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus: was $349 now $299

Norton 360 with LifeLock Unlimited Plus monitors your financial accounts and scans court records for your name. You'll also get Phone Takeover Monitoring to prevent SIM-swapping and port-out scams. It offers a total of $3 million in identity-theft insurance, with equal amounts allocated to reimbursement of stolen funds, incurred expenses and lawyers. It also covers an unlimited number of devices, offers an unlimited number of VPN connections and includes 500GB of online storage. We think it's the best internet security suite you can buy.

But as with all discounts on antivirus software, the discount applies only to your first purchase. Subsequent renewals will be full price, and by default, those renewals are automatic. (You can turn off automatic renewals after installation, but then you won't be eligible for Norton's Virus Protection Promise protection guarantee.)

We've explained the various pros and cons of each Norton package above, but all of them use the same excellent Windows antivirus engine, which consistently tops third-party lab-test results.

You'd better act fast, though. These deals are over at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to the Norton website. That's 1 p.m. in New York, and 6 p.m. in London.