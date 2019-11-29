My favorite KitchenAid mixer is now 44% off for Black Friday

When my wife and I registered for our wedding, I was insistent that we add a KitchenAid stand mixer. But not just any KitchenAid mixer: I wanted the Pro 600. My mom received a similar model for her wedding, and it's still going nearly 50 years later.

For Black Friday, the KitchenAid Pro 600 — the same model that's now in my kitchen, and which we use for baking bread, cakes, cookies and much more, is available at Walmart for $279.99. That's 44% off its regular price of $499.99.

KitchenAid Pro 600 stand mixer was $499, now $279 @ Walmart

The KitchenAid Pro 600 is a bowl-lift mixer that comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, and includes a pouring shield, wire whip, flat beater and spiral dough hook.

The KitchenAid Pro 600 is the best stand mixer for those who like to bake big batches of dough. It has a large 6-quart bowl and a powerful motor that's big enough to accommodate 13 dozen cookies or 8 loaves of bread, according to the company. It also has a utility attachment on the front, where you can connect accessories such as meat grinders, pasta makers, vegetable spiralizers and more.

The only catch in this Walmart deal is that it's for the Gloss Cinnamon model only. But that's the color that I have, and it looks pretty good.