LifeStraw water filter just dropped under $10 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals on gear for camping and outdoor adventures are already popping up, and LifeStraw's essential water filter just dropped to $9.96 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this handy gadget, which removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria.

LifeStraw water filter: was $17.47, now $9.96 @ Amazon

This portable accessory filters out bacteria and parasites and doesn't require batteries, making it a perfect tool for camping, hiking or emergency situations. Now it's less than $10 just for Black Friday.View Deal

If you're not a hiker, camper or outdoorsy type, the LifeStraw filter is still worth snagging in case of an emergency. You can stick it in your preparedness kit in the event of an earthquake, wildfire, hurricane or other natural disaster where access to clean water might be in short supply.

LifeStraw also makes a water bottle built around its LifeStraw filter, called LifeStraw Go, which is one of the best water bottles you can buy for outdoor adventures. The bottle is close to triple the price of the filter alone, so if you're searching for the best deal, the LifeStraw Black Friday bargain is worth it.

