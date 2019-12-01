Killer robot vacuum deal: Ecovacs Deebot 500 down to $135 right now

For today only (Dec. 1), Amazon has the Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum cleaner for $134.99, down from the regular price of $280. That's a savings of $145.
The Deebot 500 works with Alexa, so you can control it using your voice, and Amazon is offering an optional bundle of an Echo Dot with the Deebot for only $22 more. Amazon is also throwing in 90 days of free product support.
Ecovacs Deebot 500: was $280 now $134.99 @ Amazon
This fast robot vacuum cleaner is more than 50% off at Amazon. But you'd better act fast, as this deal expires at the stroke of midnight Sunday. It works with Amazon and Google Assistant and has 110 minutes of runtime.
View Deal
The Deebot 500's battery will keep going for nearly 2 hours, and you'll get two extra brushes, an extra filter, a remote control and a cleaning tool as part of the package.
Other features of this robot vacuum include voice and app controls (it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant), anti-collision sensors, auto-return charging and a fairly large 520ML dustbin.
