Killer Deal: Sony's Massive 70-inch 4K TV Is $1,000 Off

A big screen TV can turn your next family movie night into a cinematic-like experience. However, it can also empty out your wallet if you don't shop smart. Fortunately, we've got an excellent TV deal for big-screen fans on a budget.

Currently, you can buy the Sony X830F 70-inch Bravia 4K UHD TV for $998 at Walmart. That's a whopping $1,000 off its regular price and the lowest price we've even seen for this Sony TV. (Amazon offers the same price).

Sony X830F 70" 4K HDR TV: was $1,999 now $998 @ Walmart

With its colossal 70-inch display, HDR support, and Android TV operating system, the Sony X830F Bravia Smart TV delivers a cinema-like viewing experience with all the features you'd want from a modern TV. It's a tremendous value at $1,000 off. View Deal

The Sony X830F 70-inch Bravia 4K UHD TV is powered by a 4K HDR X1 processor and features a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.

With Android TV built-in, it puts a host of content streaming apps like Google Play, Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube on your big screen.

It's also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatible, so you can find and stream movies and TV shows using simple voice commands.

Although we've seen 70-inch 4K TVs for under a grand before, it's not a common occurrence, especially not from a name-brand manufacturer like Sony. As a result, we recommend you snag this TV fast as it could sell out at any time.