iPhone SE Black Friday deals — sales to expect in 2021

The iPhone SE is a great budget phone for users who don't need the muscle power found in Apple's current-gen devices. Although Apple sells it for $399, iPhone SE Black Friday deals will knock the phone's price down to just $0.

Naturally, many of these freebie deals will come from carriers who will require you to trade in an older device or open a new unlimited line. Nevertheless, iPhone SE Black Friday deals are an excellent opportunity to get Apple's budget phone at its lowest price of the year.

We're still weeks away from the official start of Black Friday deals, but there are plenty of early deals you can get now. So we're rounding up the best offers here along with what you can expect to see as the season progresses.

iPhone SE Black Friday deals — what to expect

The iPhone SE takes the same form factor as the iPhone 8, but with better inner components. This phone features an A13 Bionic processor, which may not match the A15 Bionic found in the iPhone 13 lineup, but still outperforms many top Android handsets. The iPhone SE also features a single rear camera, aided by the neural engine on the A13 chip to produce some of the best photos we've seen from a low cost phone.

The cheapest iPhone SE Black Friday deals will usually be found on the base 64GB model. That's a pretty meager amount of storage these days, so we expect to see aggressive deals on the higher capacity models as well. The iPhone SE comes in three colors — black, white and Project Red.

iPhone SE Black Friday deals — today's early sales

iPhone SE w/ unlimited data: $30/month @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone SE bundled with unlimited data for $30/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best deals we've seen from Mint Mobile, which operates on T-Mobile's network. You'll wind up paying just $15/month for the iPhone SE and $15/month for the unlimited data. By comparison, other carriers charge up to $60/month just for data alone. View Deal

iPhone SE (64GB): free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best deals we've seen on the iPhone SE. Get a free iPhone SE when you add a new line and Unlimited plan. If you need more storage, you'll pay $5/month for the 128GB model or $10/month for the 256GB model. These deals could expire any time, so get them before they're gone. View Deal