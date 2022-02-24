I was going to skip Elden Ring until I found this killer pre-order deal

February has already been packed with new gaming releases, but Elden Ring is closing out the month in style when it launches this Friday. To be honest, I was planning on skipping the game for now as I’m still hooked on Horizon: Forbidden West. But I’ve just found a pre-order deal that has me seriously tempted to reconsider.

For a limited time, you can pre-order Elden Ring for £39 at Currys. That’s £10 off it’s regular retail price of £49 (some retailers are selling it for as much as £54). This deal is available on the PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X version of the game. Just use discount code “SWNEXTDAY” to get the full discount at checkout.

Elden Ring: was £49 now £39 @ Currys

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough.

It probably won’t come as much of a shock when I tell you that the almost universally glowing reviews have got me pondering if I have the willpower to wait for a sale on Elden Ring. The game currently scores a remarkable 97 on Metacritic, which ranks it as one of the highest rated games of all time.

Our reviewer Marshall Honorof was pretty impressed by the game as well, he said: “Elden Ring is an ambitious evolution of the Dark Souls formula.” He also praised it for its rewarding gameplay, cohesive setting and gripping lore, although he was a little more mixed on the open-world elements than some other critics have been.

If all the Elden Ring hype has passed you by, it’s a tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki and the development team behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro with some additional worldbuilding from Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. That’s a pretty irresistible creative team on paper. It would seem like these great minds have come together and made something really special.

Considering the rising cost of games, with some new releases costing as much as £70 on launch day, getting a brand new release for £39 feels like a real bargain. Getting a game as well received as Elden Ring, with this much content (apparently even a rushed playthrough will take 60 hours), for this price is an offer that’s very tricky to refuse.