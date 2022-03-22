I just got three months of Disney Plus for £6 of Clubcard points — here's how

I’m always looking for ways to reduce my monthly streaming bill. I’m currently subscribed to four services (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus) and while each individually charges a relatively small monthly fee, when added together I’m forking out almost £40 a month. Plus, that’ll only increase, as Netflix has already announced another price hike.

I’ll instantly snap up any deals that gives me access to my preferred streaming services for less, and I’ve just found a pretty epic one via Tesco. Right now, you can get three months of Disney Plus for £6 worth of Tesco Clubcard points . Three months of Disney Plus would usually costs £18, so this is actually a fairly significant saving.

Disney Plus: was £18 now £6 @ Tesco Clubcard Rewards

This Tesco Clubcard Reward lets you exchange £6 worth of vouchers for three months of Disney Plus. The streaming service gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and Hawkeye.

Even better, this deal isn’t exclusively for new Disney Plus subscribers. If you already have an existing Disney Plus account, you can still claim this fantastic deal. Once claimed, you’ll be emailed a code that is valid until August 2023. Then, when your existing membership expires, you can redeem the code and your account will be credited with three more months. Just make sure you store the code in a safe place in the meantime!

March has already been a strong month for Disney Plus, with new movies such as Pixar’s Turning Red and the delightfully dark Fresh hitting the service. Plus, there’s more new stuff to come soon as the next Marvel series, Moon Knight, premieres next week. So, being able to access all this new Disney Plus content, while also cutting back my monthly streaming bill, is very much a win-win situation.

If you’re looking at reducing your monthly costs, then definitely give this deal a look. It’s a great way to save some money while still getting access to one of the best streaming services available.

Remember, you don’t need to redeem your Disney Plus membership code instantly. You could score the deal now and then begin your three-month subscription once highly anticipated original series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ms. Marvel have hit the service in a couple of months.