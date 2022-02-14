I just cancelled my Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack pre-order at Nintendo to score this deal instead

I’ve played countless hours of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on my Nintendo Switch over the last few years. Naturally, I reacted with giddy excitement when last week’s Nintendo Direct confirmed multiple DLC packs for the game via the Mario Kart Booster Course Pass.

I rushed over to the Nintendo eShop and got my pre-order in literally as soon as the listing page went live. However, earlier today I cancelled my order. Not because I’m no longer interested in receiving 48 new courses for the already content loaded Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but because I found a can’t miss deal on the DLC pass.

Right now, you can get the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass for £16.85 at Shopto. That’s a very respectable £5.64 off its standard retail price of £22.49. You’ll get a code for the pass delivered to you instantly and this can be redeemed starting March 18, when the first batch of eight courses is released.

At its standard retail price the course pass works out at around 46p per additional track, with this deal each new course will cost you just 35p. This is a gaming deal that verges on the unbeatable.

If you missed the announcement of this DLC, 48 additional courses are being added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The courses will be remastered versions of iconic racing tracks from across the Mario Kart franchise, including courses from fan favourites such as Mario Kart Double Dash and Mario Kart DS.

The courses will be released in six waves, each comprising of eight race tracks. Nintendo has confirmed that all six waves will be released by the end of 2023. That means for the next two years, Mario Kart fans will regularly have new courses to race on. For less than £17, that's a bargain.