Hurry! Walmart rolls out exclusive $15 Roku LE for Black Friday deal

The newest Black Friday Roku deal is quite an interesting offer from Roku and Walmart. It's a new (and cheaper) version of the $30 Roku Express, now in white and not black, and it won't last beyond Black Friday.

While time and supplies last, you can get the Roku LE for $15 at Walmart and it's a pretty compelling deal for anyone who wants 1080p streaming. Why? At $15 it's half the price of the Roku Express it's based on, and it's even $3 less than the cheapest competitor from Amazon. So, if you've got a TV that lacks apps, this is the most affordable way to get them there.

This isn't your normal Roku Black Friday deal. Roku's rolled out a limited-time-only streaming device that's exclusive to Walmart, and it looks like a super-sale on a white version of the $30 Roku Express. If you want to put all the apps on a dumb TV, this 1080p streaming device is a great solution.

We haven't been able to test the Roku LE yet, which is why it doesn't have a slot on our best Roku devices list. That said, it's likely extremely similar to our pick for the best cheap Roku.

In our Roku Express review, we lauded Roku's most-affordable streaming device for its speedy performance for its price, and its improved design that made it easier to place in your home entertainment area. It may not be one of the best streaming devices, but for those whose needs don't include 4K, this is a deal worth taking advantage of.

For those who don't want a streaming experience that pushes you to consume all of Amazon's content (the big issue with the Fire TV devices), the Roku platform is a pretty great alternative. You, not Roku, gets to customize the interface, and that's something many pay more for with the Apple TV 4K.

The Roku LE includes a $5 Redbox code, which all Rokus sold at Walmart will include. It also comes with a free 30-day trial for HBO Max.