Hurry! Roku Express 4K Plus just dropped to $24 in last-minute deal

The holiday season is in full swing and last-minute gifts are rapidly selling out. If you still have some festive shopping to do, now is the time to get those final few items purchased. That’s where this excellent Roku deal from Amazon comes in; it’s ideal for those tricky to buy for relatives.

For a limited time, you can grab the Roku Express 4K Plus for $24 at Amazon . That’s a solid $15 off its usual price of $39, and it definitely ranks as one of the best last-minute Amazon deals. It’s also the joint lowest price we’ve seen for the streaming device all year, even Black Friday/Cyber Monday didn’t offer a stronger saving.

A quick check on Amazon shows that this last-minute gift will arrive tomorrow, December 22, if you order right now.

The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and rich colors. It loads fast, and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too. This last-chance holiday deal brings the excellent streamer down to $24 at Amazon.

We rank the Roku Express 4K Plus as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, and it makes an excellent (not to mention relatively inexpensive) gift for anyone who enjoys marathoning the latest must-watch streaming shows — and who doesn’t love a good binge-watching session?

In our Roku Express 4K Plus review we were most impressed with the device’s speedy performance and seriously improved remote compared to its predecessors. We were so impressed with the miniature streamer that we gave it a Highly Recommended award in the 2021 Tom’s Guide Awards in the Best Streaming Devices category.

We love that it streams in great quality, with vivid colors and super-quick loading times for such a cheap price. The only real knock against it is the lack of Dolby Vision and Atmos Audio, but considering the sub-$25 price point those omissions are fairly easy to overlook.

If you need a last-minute holiday gift, then look no further, the Roku Express 4K Plus should fit the bill nicely.