Huge Xbox game sale slashes price of 200 games — including Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed

While the Xbox Series X and PS5 may have ushered in a generation of pricey games, there are some killer deals to be had if you shop around or wait for sales. Case in point, this bumper Xbox Store sale that’s offering some of the best Xbox One games for bargain bucket pieces.

Currently live on the Xbox Store, you can get the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 for half the price — handy now that it has an Xbox Series X update — as well as The Ascent, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and more all slice to around a third or half price or even less.

Xbox Store sale: games from $8 @ Microsoft

The Xbox Store is offering epic discounts on a wide selection of games. Standout deals include Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection for $60 (was $199), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $7 (was $49), and Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition for $10 (was $19).

Standouts include the Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection being cut from $200 to $60, which is a killer deal and offers hundreds of hours of gaming. The Witcher 3; Wild Hunt is on sale for a mere $7, which is frankly a deal that you shouldn't miss as it’s arguably one of the best games ever and should be in the collection of any gamer who enjoys RPGs.

Fans of top-down stealthy, tactics-heavy strategy games should check out Desperados III Deluxe Edition for $27, which has dropped from $70; again, another hefty discount for an impressive game.

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition for $10 is also well worth a look, having been cut from $20; Infinite might not have had the same impact of the original Bioshock, but it’s still an intriguing game set in a fascinating location.

There are some classic Xbox games available for mere pocket money, with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow for $4.

In total there are some 200 games on sale for seriously compelling prices. So if you need to top up your Xbox game collection now is the time. It’s worth noting that thanks to the Auto HDR capabilities if the Series X and Xbox Series S, some of these older games could look better than ever.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, you may already have access to a slew of these discounted games. But there are still a good handful that aren't on Game Pass but still with a look. The sale is happening right now, so don’t wait around to grab an Xbox bargain.