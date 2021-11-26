Huge Tuft & Needle deal knocks 30% off mattresses for Black Friday

Tuft & Needle has announced its biggest offer yet with 30% off foam and hybrid mattresses . This means the Tuft & Needle Original now starts from $451.50 (was $645), while the cooling Mint Mattress for hot sleepers is priced from $521.50 (was $745). There's also 20% off everything else on the site, including bedding.

As one of the best mattresses you can buy for sheer value for money at any time of the year, this 30% saving makes the Tuft & Needle range even more attractive. There are three models to pick from, with Black Friday mattress deals available on each.

The Tuft & Needle Original is the cheapest of the trio and is well-rated for all sleeping positions, while the Tuft & Needle Mint is specifically designed for hot sleepers. The most expensive of the three (though still affordable compared to other brands) is the Tuft & Needle Hybrid. The Hybrid now starts from just $695.60 (was $995), which is a superb price for a five-layer foam and coil model. You'll get 100 nights to try out your new bed, and each are covered by a 10-year warranty.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was from $645 Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was from $645 $451.50

Save up to $328.50 – With two layers of foam that contour the body and ease pressure points, the Original Mattress is a reliable choice for all sleepers. If you often wake up because you feel hot, the graphite and cooling gel-infused foam used here will help regulate in-bed temperature. This is big saving on a good mattress to suit most budgets.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress: was from $745 Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress: was from $745 $521.50

Save up to $418.50 - Cooling comfort just got even better with 30% off Tuft & Needle’s luxury Mint Mattress, infused with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel. Designed for co-sleepers, the Mint also performs well when it comes to minimizing motion transfer. Get a queen size now for the low price of $836.50 (was $1,195).

With 30% off Tuft & Needle’s already affordable mattresses, this is a superb offer if you're looking for an affordable mattress in a box to upgrade your guest bed or your own master bed. If you want a reliable yet cheap memory foam mattress, the Tuft & Needle Original is a good medium-firm option for back and stomach sleepers who need a firmer yet cozy surface to sleep on.

If you’re after something slightly softer, or you sleep mainly on your side, then the 12-inch tall Tuft & Needle Mint mattress offers excellent pressure relief, as well as cooling properties with 30% more graphite than the Original, plus innovative heat-absorbing ceramic gel too. It now starts from $521.50, with a queen size costing $836.50.

For ultra-levels of luxury, the Tuft & Needle Hybrid (now starting at $696.50) has five layers of foam and springs for superb softness and cooling too, while retaining great levels of bounce and support. If you want to try a Tuft & Needle mattress for yourself, the company offers a risk-free 100-night trial. There is also a 10-year warranty and free delivery on all mattresses in the US.

