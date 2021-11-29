Hot deal — 41% off inflatable hot tub for Cyber Monday

There's no shortage of Cyber Monday deals, but there's nothing hotter than this 41% off sale for a 4-person Intex inflatable hot tub.

Right now, the Intex 77 PureSpa Inflatable Spa is just $384, down from $649. During the earlier days of the pandemic, inflatable hot tubs were a popular purchase as people sought to make the most of their staycations, and were very hard to find. If you're still yearning for your own personal spa, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better discount.

Intex 77" PureSpa Inflatable Spa: was $649 now $384 @ Amazon Intex 77" PureSpa Inflatable Spa: was $649 now $384 @ Amazon

The Intex 77-inch inflatable hot tub can fit up to four people comfortably, and comes with a heating/filtration system, two filter cartridges, a ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser and 3-way test strips.

Hot tubs are great in both warm and cold weather, and provide a steamy respite from the world's troubles. Intex spas feature prominently on our list of the best inflatable hot tubs, because they don't require as much effort to install as permanent models.

This particular hot tub has a 77-inch outer diameter, a 57-inch inner diameter, and is 28 inches tall. It has 140 bubble jets — plenty to keep you comfy — and its temperature can be adjusted from 68ᵒ to 104ᵒ Fahrenheit.

For Cyber Monday, this model has been marked down by $285, a savings of 41%. That's sure to make your neighbors jealous — especially when they see you going for a soak.