Get the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for just £29 in this killer deal

Looking for a good, cheap tablet? One of our favourite budget tablets is more affordable than ever right now.

Currently, you can pick up a Fire 7 tablet for just £29 on Amazon. Even at its full price of £49 we consider it to be one of the best cheap tablets, so a discount of 40% makes this deal a no-brainer.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: Was £49 now £29 @ Amazon

At £29, this Android tablet is a steal. It features a quad-core processor, 16GB of storage (and microSD expansion), Alexa, 7 hours of battery life, and access to most of your favourite Android apps through the Amazon Appstore. It’s currently £20 off.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was £149 now £109 @ Amazon

Like the Fire 7 tablet, but better — thanks to a more powerful octa-core processor, HD screen resolution, 12 hours of battery life, and more. It's now £40 off at Amazon.

While it doesn't have iPad-troubling specs, it's hard to beat the Fire 7 Tablet when it comes to value for money. Whether you're browsing, shopping, or watching videos, the Fire 7 has your back and is perfect for families and kids.

It also comes with some great features you'd normally have to shell out more to make use of, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for microSD storage expansion and Alexa voice controls. With a battery life of 7 hours, it'll last you most of the day without the need to grab a charger.

Our main issue with the Fire 7 is the Amazon ads that the tablet is littered with — although you can pay an extra £10 for the ad-free model, which does make using the tablet more pleasant.

Looking for a little more out of your tablet? Try the Fire 10 HD. It's got a great HD screen, long 13-hour battery life, speedier performance and it's currently on sale for £40 off. That said, this isn't the largest discount we've seen on the Fire 10 HD — so it could be worth checking back later to see whether it gets discounted further. Then again, £109 is still an excellent deal for what the Fire 10 HD offers.

Still looking for your perfect tablet? Check out our list of the best tablets to find the best options for every budget.