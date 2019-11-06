Get an Unlocked Galaxy S8 Plus for $379 on Amazon

Update Nov. 6 at 3:42pm: The Galaxy S8 Plus is now $379 which is $211 off. That's still an awesome deal nonetheless.

As much as we love new tech, Samsung's current big-screen flagships will cost you from $650. So if you want to save some serious cash and can't wait till Black Friday deals kick in, we've found a solid deal on one of Samsung's previous-gen flagships.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Galaxy S8 Plus on sale for $379. Normally $590, that's $211 off and one the best Galaxy S8 deals we've seen this month. By comparison, Samsung is currently charging $400 for a refurbished unlocked Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB: was $590 now $379 @ Amazon

This unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a 6.2-inch (2960 x 1440) SuperAMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. At $379, it's an affordable alternative to today's pricier big-screen phones. View Deal

Although it's been two years since it debuted as Sammy's main big-screen phone, the Galaxy S8 Plus is still one of the best Android phones you can own today if you're on a tight budget. It features a 6.2-inch (2960 x 1440) SuperAMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. What's more, it's upgradeable to Google's latest Android OS, so it has all the new Android Pie features found on the Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

In our Galaxy S8 review, we loved its sleek design, OLED display, strong performance, and excellent 11 hour battery life. Though we're not a fan of Samsung's Bixby assistant, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

So if you're in the market for a big screen phone with great performance and battery life, the Galaxy S8 Plus is a very affordable option. For more phone deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals coverage.