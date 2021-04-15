Forget Surface Laptop 4 — Surface Laptop 3 is $600 off right now

As Memorial Day approaches, some of the biggest retailers are putting more tech on sales, and laptops are no exception. We've just spotted on of the best laptop deals on the market right now.

Today only, Best Buy is running a special promotion and offers select Surface Laptop 3 models on sale for $600 off, featuring both AMD and Intel processors. Starting at $999, this sale is one of the best we've seen since last year's Black Friday deals. Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

Best Buy Surface Laptop 3 sale

Surface Laptop 3 13.5" : was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

With $600 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i7 processor matched with 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. That should be more than enough power to get plenty of work done on the move.

If you're looking for the ultimate work-from-home laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is the one for you. In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we've awarded this device an Editor's Choice Award, and it's easy to see why. We were quite impressed with its sleek and attractive design, decent battery life and comfortable typing experience.

And although it doesn't feature Thunderbolt 3 ports, this can be easily overlooked as the Surface Laptop 3 delivers fast and powerful performance compared to other flagship work-from-home (WFH) laptops.

All of the models mentioned above feature slightly different specs, such as an Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1TB/512GB/256GB of SSD storage and a bright touch-screen display, all packed in a beautiful 13.5/15-inch chassis.

As we've previously tested out, the Surface Laptop 3 can last you for approximately 9.5 hours, when performing simple admin tasks and web-surfing. It's plenty to get you through the day. And weighing at 3.4 pounds, this lightweight machine is perfect for working on-the-go.

This is a killer early Memorial Day deal and one you don't want to miss. And in case you wanted to explore more options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals available right now. Though if you wanted more guidance on deals in all categories, feel free to take a look at our recently updated best Memorial Day sales page.