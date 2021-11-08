Epic Black Friday MacBook Air deal takes $149 off right now on Amazon

One of the best Amazon Black Friday deals is here with the retailer knocking $149 off the excellent M1-equiped MacBook Air.

For a limited time, you can get the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $849.99. That's $149 off the suggested retail price and one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen. But this deal will go fast, considering how popular the laptop is. By comparison, B&H Photo has it on sale for $899.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is one of the best laptops Apple has ever made. It was the first machine to feature Apple's new M1 chip, and it astounded us with its power. Seriously, for a laptop this thin and light, it can take on much heavier machines. Do note, this deal is for the 512GB model with an 8-core GPU.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 is easily one of the best laptops ever created. Last year Apple introduced its own custom silicone with the M1 chip. By creating its own processor, Apple was able to optimize both the hardware and macOS software simultaneously. What this netted was a super thin and light laptop that could outperform a 10-series Core-i7 processor. It truly was next level.

We called the MacBook Air a computing revolution, not only for its stellar performance, form factor, comfy keyboard and improved webcam, but also for its strong battery life. In our web browsing battery test, the MacBook Air lasted an epic 14 hours and 41 minutes. Seriously, how has Apple managed to create a machine that's this powerful yet this efficient?

Remember, this deal is for the 256GB model. The 512GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,162, which is just $87 off. If you're dead-set on that particular model, be sure to bookmark the Amazon page and check back frequently. There's always a chance of a restock.

Even though this MacBook Air is a year old, and even though there's a strong chance that Apple may release a more powerful MacBook Air 2022 next year, we still can't help but recommend this excellent device.