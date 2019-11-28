Echo Dot with Clock hits all-time price low of $34 this Black Friday

Amazon’s Echo Dot received a small but significant update recently thanks to the addition of an LED clock onto its side. And if you've been curious to try it out, thanks to Black Friday you can currently buy the Amazon Echo Dot with clock for $34.99 on Amazon .

For reference, that's a $25 (42%) discount on the list pricing. You can only buy this version of the Echo Dot in a sandstone color, and it won't be in stock until Dec. 8, but it's still a good deal if you're interested.

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world's most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker.

In our Echo Dot with Clock review, we complimented how the clock makes a meaningful improvement to what was already a well refined device, making repetitive requests for the time or a countdown clock unnecessary. It also does the usual Alexa tasks like smart home control, play music, Amazon orders, and Drop In or voice calls all via spoken commands. And if you don’t want Alexa listening in 24/7, it takes a simple button press to mute the microphones.