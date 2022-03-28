Easter decorations for your home — best deals and sales

Save on flowers, chocolates, and more

Easter is less than a month away. That means now is the time to buy Easter decorations for your home. From flowers to bunny-shaped chocolates, there are countless Easter decorations you can purchase for every room in your home. 

As a reminder, Easter is on Sunday, April 17. That leaves you about three weeks to make your purchases and deck your house in Easter decor. Currently, you'll find a few sales at retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, and Overstock. If you're looking for edible Easter decorations — we've also listed deals on Easter chocolates, flowers, and more. 

Easter Sweets Collection: from $34 @ Flora 2000

This gift box includes an assortment of sweets and chocolates from Lindt, Ghirardelli, and more. It includes chocolate truffles, jelly beans, madeleine cakes, and a milk chocolate bunny. 

Personalized Easter Pillowcase: $29 @ Wayfair

This polka dot Easter pillowcase can be personalized with the name of your choosing. It features a bunny face wearing a flowered crown and "Hoppy Easter" written below the image. It fits any standard or queen size pillow. 

Easter Burlap Banner: was $9 now $8 @ Amazon

Perfect for just about any room in your home, this Easter-themed banner includes an Easter banner and bunny/carrot banner. Each flag measures 7 inches in length and 5.1 inches in width. Both banners are pre-strung, so all you need to do is hang them in your home. Click the on-page digital coupon box to save 10% and drop the price to $8.99 at checkout.

Inflatable Easter Bunny: was $43 now $39 @ Overstock

Easter decorations aren't just for the inside of your house. This inflatable Easter bunny stands 4 feet tall and greets all your guests with his friendly smile. It includes everything required for outdoor setup. 

Easter flowers: deals from @ 1-800-Flowers

From sweets to Easter decor for your home, 1-800-Flowers has a wide array of Easter decorations ready to ship for the holiday. Pictured is the Easter Bunny Blooms, which includes an adorable bunny with a pink rose plant that's ready to bloom. It also includes an assortment of jelly beans. 

Easter Dessert Plates (Set of 24): for $12 @ Wayfair

Make your Easter dinner extra festive with these disposable Easter dessert plates. Each plate is made of paper and measures 7 inches in diameter. 

Easter Egg Yard Stakes: for $30 @ Overstock

Create the ultimate Easter egg hunt with these Easter Egg Yard Stakes. This set of three wooden signs will add a splash of color to your front or backyard. These outdoor Easter decorations can be used as stakes or leaning signs. 

Front Door Easter Wreath: was $25 now $23 @ Amazon

Who says wreaths are just for Christmas? This 20-inch, bunny-shaped Easter wreath is the perfect Easter decoration for your home. It includes 20 warm LED lights and a pastel faux artificial floral cottontail. It's powered by CR2 batteries (included). 

Easter flowers: from $34 @ Teleflora

Teleflora has a wide array or Easter flowers on sale from $34. The florist has bouquets, lilies, and baskets available from $34. Pictured is the Tulip Treasure from $69.

Easter Shower Curtains: was $105 now $92 @ Wayfair

Take your Easter decorations to the bathroom with this Easter shower curtain. The polyester curtain is water repellent and features 12 hook holes for hanging/placement.  The machine washable curtain is available in white or aqua. 

Louis Ramirez
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
