Early Prime Day Deal: 50% Off Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands

Walmart is getting a jump start on Prime Day with this excellent deal for Apple Watch owners.

For a limited time, you can get an Apple Watch Sport Loop Band for $24.99. That's 50% off and the best price we've seen for these bands. By comparison, Amazon, the Apple Store, and Best Buy are charging the full $50 price for these bands.

The Sport Loop Band is made from double-layer nylon with dense loops on the skin side to allow for soft cushioning. The other side is made for durability and can withstand your sweaty workouts. And with help from its hook-and-loop fastener, you should be able to get this band to fit your wrist with ease. (Check out our guide to see how to change your Apple Watch Band).

The deal includes a few colors such as Hibiscus, Nectarine, Cape Cod Blue, and more. However, they're selling out insanely fast.

Meanwhile, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199 ($80 off). Even better, spend $35 or more and get next-day delivery.