Best Dormeo mattress sales and discount codes in October 2021: save up to £900

The latest Dormeo mattress sale has landed and with it you can save up to 50% on a range of mattresses (up to £900 off on some models), with various discounts available on bedding too. This includes a 20% saving on cosy duvets for autumn and winter. So the new Autumn sale is a great chance to upgrade your bedroom at a reduced price, with the best deals found on Dormeo’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Not only can you nab a 50% discount on select models (with prices now starting from just £199), you’ll also receive a free pillow worth £49.99 with your purchase, boosting your value for money.

Dormeo is one of the UK’s best mattress brands because it offers a wide range of affordable foam, hybrid and innerspring models. In the Autumn sale you can buy the medium-firm Dormeo Fresh Memory Foam Mattress from just £199, saving you £200. The best deal by far is over 50% off the Octaspring Hybrid Plus Mattress – a discount of up to £900, reducing this pocket sprung model to a starting price of £599 (was £1,199).

If you just need new sheets or a duvet, then the best deals for you are found in the Dormeo Bedding sale section. The Bundles – comprising a duvet, high quality bed pillow, and pillow and mattress protectors – have the biggest discounts, with savings of up £92. We like the antibacterial Evercomfy Silver Complete Bedding Bundle, now priced from £84.99 at Dormeo (was from £177.93).

You’ll get 60 nights to try out your new Dormeo at home, and those perks still apply when you’re choosing from among these cheap mattress deals so you won’t miss out. 60 nights is a short trial period compared to other top memory foam mattress brands, but it’s still over double the recommended minimum period of three weeks. If you do change your mind within the trial period, Dormeo will refund your money and collect the mattress.

Here we highlight the very best Dormeo mattress sales, discounts and deals available right now, and also predict what Black Friday mattress deals you can expect from the brand come late November.

DORMEO MATTRESS SALE: BEST DEALS

Dormeo S Plus Evolution Memory Foam Mattress from £799.99 £399.99 + free pillow at Dormeo

Save up to £700 - If you want a fantastic value, couples-friendly Dormeo foam and spring mattress with a big discount, this is the one to buy. The S Plus Evolution is stuffed with breathable foam to keep you cooler while cradling your body during sleep, and offers flippable firmness levels on each side. This alone makes it the best choice for couples who have different sleep and posture needs and who enjoy different levels of firmness. Just unzip the antibacterial and anti-dust mite cover and flip your side of the S Plus Evolution. You’ll also get a free Octasense Pillow worth £49 with your purchase, making this a great value deal, beaten only by the likes of Nectar and DreamCloud.View Deal

Dormeo Octasmart Hybrid Plus Mattress from £1,199 £599 + free pillow at Dormeo

Save up to £900 - This 22cm deep cooling mattress combines body contouring memory foam and hundreds of 5cm tall Octasprings to relieve pressure across your back, hips and shoulders during sleep. The addition of springs means the Octasmart Hybrid Plus is more breathable, so body heat won’t build up and make you feel too hot. Dormeo’s Octavent Air System is also on hand to keep your bed up to 3 degrees cooler. The only downsides are the shorter 60-night mattress trial and that it only comes in four sizes. Otherwise, with a maximum saving of £900 in the current sale, this is a well-made cooling mattress for a fantastic price.View Deal

Dormeo Octaspring Sirocco Memory Foam Mattress from £1,549 £799 + free pillow at Dormeo

Save £750 - You’ll get free delivery and a free pillow worth £49 when buying this customer favourite in the Dormeo mattress sale. It’s a time-limited discount though, so you’ll need to move fast. Like the others it only comes in four sizes, but the discount is huge and the levels of comfort and support are high. The Octaspring Sirocco Memory Foam Mattress uses two layers of foam and a layer of springs in different firmnesses dotted around 5 different zones. Together, they help alleviate pressure on your back, hips and thighs and ensure your body weight is spread evenly across the mattress so you sleep more comfortably. View Deal

Dormeo Octasmart Plus Mattress Topper from £359.99 £179.99 at Dormeo

Save up to £300 - If you feel your current mattress has a bit more life left in it, yet it could be a little softer or firmer, try a Dormeo mattress topper instead. This is one of the top-rated models from the brand and it’s up to £300 off. That’s a brilliant discount on a cooling, spring-powered topper to instantly overhaul your existing bed. It also uses Dormeo’s Octavent Air System to dissipate body heat and offer a cooler sleeping surface, while three body zones deliver constant support for your back and shoulders. At a reduced price, this is a good deal for anyone wanting sleep comfort for less.View Deal

Which Dormeo mattress should I choose?

Dormeo offers an amazing choice of mattresses. In total,there are 49 types in the company's portfolio, including traditional models and affordable mattresses in a box. These are broken down into six distinctive categories ranging from all-foam models that mould to your body for fantastic all-over support, through to eco-friendly latex mattresses and hybrids that combine a range of sleep technologies for advanced comfort and support. Not all of these are part of the current Dormeo mattress sale, but many are, meaning you should be able to find something you like at a price that you like.

Mattress types include the dual-core Dormeo S Plus Evolution (was from £799.99, now from £399.99), with an indulgent 23cm depth and generous layer of memory foam designed to reduce tossing and turning. If you want something thinner, consider something like the Dormeo Memory Plus Memory Foam Mattress (was from £529.99, now from £209.99). Out of all 49 models, these are the Dormeo mattresses worth looking for in the sale…

1. Dormeo S Plus Memory Foam Mattress deals A fantastic value Dormeo mattress for your guest bedroom Sizes: 4 (Single through to super king) | Depth: 20cm | Turn: No | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium/soft, medium, medium/firm, multi | Trial: 60 nights | Guarantee: 15-year warranty | RRP: £599.99 – £1,199.99 Breathable materials Hugs your body during sleep Affordable memory foam option Not as deep as the Evolution

The Dormeo S Plus Memory Foam Mattress is like the Lite version of the S Plus Evolution, packing 50% less memory foam and therefore being 3cm thinner. Otherwise it's the same, offering an amazing level of customisation for a highly bespoke sleep experience.



Prices for this mattress range from £599.99 for a single to £1,199.99 for a super king. Ordinarily, that would make it cheaper than the S Plus Evolution. However, since this product is not in the Dormeo Mattress Sale and the S Plus Evolution is (at 50% off the usual price), it might make sense to purchase one of those instead – if you don't mind the slightly thicker depth.

For an alternative all-foam model that’s usually on sale for an unbeatable price, take a look at our guide to the latest Nectar mattress sales and deals.

2. Dormeo Octasmart Plus Memory Foam Mattress deals The best Dormeo mattress for hot sleepers on a budget Sizes: 5 (Single through to super king) | Depth: 17cm | Turn: No | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 60 nights | Guarantee: 18-year warranty | RRP: £599.99 – £1,199.99 Enhanced back support Octavent air system for cooler sleep Removable, anti-allergy cover Only four sizes available

Dormeo calls the Octasmart Plus its “smartest mattress ever”, and it's not hard to see why. This sumptuous sleep oasis contains three next-gen sleep technologies, including a top layer of open-cell memory foam that moulds to your unique shape; an Octaspring layer whose hundreds of springs are arranged into three separate body zones for customised support of your back, hips and shoulders; and a reassuringly robust Ecocell foam base.

Additionally, Dormeo's innovative Octavent air system will cool your bed by up to three degrees, helping you to achieve a deeper sleep, while the hundreds of 'comfort pockets' contained within the mattress cover will make you feel like you're sleeping on clouds.

The Dormeo Octasmart Plus Memory Foam Mattress costs £599.99 for a single (£299.99 in the Dormeo mattress sale), £799.99 for a small double (this size is not in the sale), £799.99 for a standard double (£399), £999.99 for a king (£499.99) and £1,199.99 (£599.99) for a super king. We don't have specific figures for how much this particular mattress has been discounted in previous Dormeo sales. However, there's no doubting that these are enticing prices.

We’d also recommend Simba to hot sleepers, and the brand normally offers great deals on its top-rated hybrids – check out our Simba mattress sales and discounts guide for the latest savings.

3. Dormeo Octasmart Hybrid Mattress deals Perfect for couples who like a bit of extra bounce Sizes: 4 – Single to super king | Depth: 22cm | Turn: No | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium/firm | Trial: 60 nights | Guarantee: 18-year warranty | RRP: £999 – £1,599 Cradles your body during sleep Individual pocket springs for a bouncier feel Alleviates pressure on back and hips Not ideal if you like a softer mattress

If you like to feel that satisfying 'boing' as you fall into bed, then look no further than the Dormeo Octasmart Hybrid. This premium mattress comprises the company's highly supportive, three-zone Octaspring technology, a layer of individual pocket springs and a luxurious Aerocell foam to give you a truly bouncy sleep experience.



The Dormeo Octasmart Hybrid Mattress costs £999 for a single (£449 in the Dormeo mattress sale), £1,199 for a double (£549), £1,399 for a king (£649), and £1,599 for a super king (£749). While Dormeo has run similar sales in the past, there's no guarantee that it will again in the future, so you might want to make the most of these extraordinary discounts while you have the chance.

4. Dormeo S Plus Evolution Memory Foam Mattress deals A flippable Dormeo mattress for choosy couples Sizes: 4 (Single to super king) | Depth: 23cm | Turn: No | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium/soft, medium, medium/firm, multi | Trial: 60 nights | Guarantee: 15-year warranty | RRP: £799.99 – £1,399.99 Dual firmness levels Breathable for cooler sleeper Anti-bacterial and anti-dust mite cover Short trial period

The Dormeo S Plus Evolution Memory Foam Mattress offers an unprecedented level of customisation, ensuring that your – and your partner's – every whim is taken care of. You can interchange the mattress cores to suit whichever side of the bed you want to sleep on, flip each individual half of the mattress depending on whether you want to experience the softer or firmer side of the Ecocell foam, and rotate the mattress core according to which part of your body needs the most support from the S-shaped Octaspring layer.

Prices for this mattress range from £799.99 for a single (£399.99 in the Dormeo mattress sale) to £1,399.99 (£699.99 with a discount) for a super king. Dormeo runs sales quite regularly, and over the past couple of years we've seen its mattresses sold for 60% to 70% less than their RRP. The Dormeo S Plus Evolution is a superb mattress with or without a discount, so if you need a new memory foam infused bed and want one of the best Dormeo currently offers, here it is.

5. Dormeo Octaspring Tribrid Latex Hybrid Mattress deals One of the most luxurious mattresses in the Dormeo collection Sizes: 4 – Single to super king | Depth: 27cm | Turn: No | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium/firm | Trial: 60 nights | Guarantee: 20-year warranty | RRP: £1,449.99 – £2,149.99 Targeted back and hips support Machine washable cover 20-year warranty Perhaps too firm for side sleepers

For the ultimate in sleep comfort, furnish your bedroom with the Octaspring Tribrid Latex Hybrid Mattress. As the name suggests, this new addition to Dormeo's line-up combines a range of innovative technologies to give you the best-quality slumber you can imagine. The extra-deep layer of Octasprings is arranged into five zones to provide targeted support to the areas of your body that need it the most.

This sits upon a separate layer of pocket springs that offers effective weight distribution, enabling you to quickly settle into your optimum sleep position. And adding to the luxury is a deep latex layer that'll respond to your body shape, making you feel as though the mattress was specially made for you.



The Dormeo Octaspring Tribrid Latex Hybrid Mattress costs £1,449.99 for a single, £1,699.99 for a double, £1,929.99 for a king, and £2,149.99 for a super king. None of these sizes are available in the current Dormeo mattress sale.

Do I need a Dormeo discount code?

No, you don’t need a promo code. To take advantage of Dormeo's deals and offers, you don't need to apply a discount code. Simply choose the mattress that's right for you, add it to your basket and the discount will be automatically deducted from the price when you go to pay. It couldn't be easier.

Dormeo Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2021: what we expect

If you're hoping to find some Dormeo mattress Black Friday deals in November, you may well be in luck as the company has got involved with the retail extravaganza in the past. Last year, Dormeo offered up to £700 off its mattress range, and the year before that, the company slashed its prices by up to 60% – throwing in a free duvet worth £40 and a free pillow worth £39.99 with every purchase.

While we can't say for certain just yet that Dormeo will introduce any Black Friday or Cyber Monday offers this time around, the brand’s previous sales give us hope that they will.

