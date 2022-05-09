Dell Memorial Day sales 2022 — best deals to expect

Dell Memorial Day sales will be here in no time. Now that May is in full swing, we've started seeing early Memorial Day sales and we predict we'll see deals from Dell in the next few days.

If you're looking for a new work laptop, a budget gaming rig, or even a shiny new monitor for your home office, it's worth waiting for Dell Memorial Day sales as they can chop from $50 to an extra $500 off current prices.

When do Dell Memorial Day sales begin?

Memorial Day 2022 will fall on Monday, May 30. That means shoppers can expect the first Dell Memorial Day sales to begin around mid-to-late May. If you can afford to wait till then, you'll see bigger discounts than Dell's current prices.

Dell Memorial Day sales — what to expect

Dell has sales pretty much every day of the week. However, Dell Memorial Day sales tend to offer bigger price cuts than the PC manufacturer's everyday deals. In previous years, we've seen record price lows on top-rated Dell devices like the XPS 13, XPS 15, and various Dell monitors.

For instance, last year the base XPS 13 dropped to $729, whereas the XPS 13 desktop sold for $599. Make sure to follow our Dell Memorial Day sales coverage for the best deals as they're launched.