Cyber Monday YETI deals 2021 — best sales for coolers and more

Now is the time to take advantage of Cyber Monday YETI deals to get money off one of its premium coolers. If you're heading outdoors and need to keep your drinks cold, these are the top coolers to do it with. They normally cost quite a bit, but these deals will make them quite a bit more affordable.

YETI coolers have gained popularity due to their impressive insulation power to keep ice frozen for days, with enough space to hold up to 50 cans. Best of all, they are known for their durability and are built to last with their ‘No Sweat’ design, so they don’t build up condensation on the outside or ever break down.

It’s no surprise that the cost for a YETI cooler can range between $300 to $1,000, so Cyber Monday deals offer big price cuts. The good news is, we’ve done the searching for you and found the best sales going right now.

So whether you want a snazzy cooler bag, hard or soft-sided Yeti cooler, here are the best YETI Cyber Monay deals.

Top 5 Cyber Monday YETI deals today

Cyber Monday YETI deals — best sales right now

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $32, now $29 @ Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug: was $32, now $29 @ Amazon

This 14-ounce insulated mug comes in 12 different colors, is dishwasher safe, and comes with a lid that uses magnets to keep it from opening accidentally. Not only will it keep your beverages cool or warm but it will last the day.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle Stainless Steel with Chug Cap: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle Stainless Steel with Chug Cap: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want chilled beverages on the move, this is a good offer. With its double-walled vacuum insulation, this keep water cold or coffee hot for much longer periods. Best of all, the Chug Cap enables fast sips while you're on the go.



YETI Rambler 36 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated: was $61 now $49 @ Amazon YETI Rambler 36 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated: was $61 now $49 @ Amazon [check colors]

If you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels, this is an excellent deal. The YETI Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time.

Image YETI Tundra 45 Cooler: was $437 now $299 @ Amazon

If you want a mid-sized cooler, this YETI Tundra 45 in Desert Tan can hold up to 26 cans with a recommended 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio to keep your beverages chilled. With it’s durable, ‘indestructible’ construction, and heavy-duty, rubber latches, you’re guaranteed reliability. Plus, you’ll be saving serious cash with this great deal.

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $533 now $399 @ Amazon YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler: was $533 now $399 @ Amazon

Make a saving of $134 with this great YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The Haul is the first, ever YETI cooler on wheels, making it ideal for those road trips of family events. You won’t have to worry about pulling it over rough terrain with its NeverFlat, solid wheel and StrongArm handle. A great bargain to snap up.

YETI Tundra 75 Cooler: was $700 now $449 @ Amazon YETI Tundra 75 Cooler: was $700 now $449 @ Amazon

If you’re planning a party and need a large YETI to store everyone’s beverages, this is great value for money. With a 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio, this can hold up to 50 cans of chilled drinks for all the family. Designed to be extra durable, this features T-Rex Lid Latches made of heavy-duty rubber so you can say goodbye to broken latches. This is ideal for the holiday season.

Cyber Monday YETI deals — what to expect

Last year, saw plenty of great YETI cooler offers, with discounts from 5-10% off the original price. Amazon offered huge savings of up to 25% off, as well as on the YETI website. Popular deals included the reduced YETI Tundra Haul Hard Cooler and the YETI Roadie 24 cooler.

This year, we are already seeing some great Cyber Monday YETI deals. Particularly, there are more discounts on the YETI Tundra Haul, and the YETI Tundra 75. More YETI sales may arrive in the days to come. As always, be sure to check in regularly for more cool YETI deals!