Black Friday Vitamix deals 2021 — early sales and what to expect

If you’re after a new Vitamix or simply want to upgrade your old one to a luxury blender, the Black Friday Vitamix deals 2021 is the best time.

Vitamix blenders have gained popularity due to their incredible power and their versatility to handle pretty much anything within minutes. Their impressive processing speeds can quickly rustle up velvety smoothies, butters and tasty soup recipes in just minutes.

It’s no surprise that the cost for a top-notch Vitamix can range from $400 to $800, so Black Friday deals will offer the biggest price cuts this year. The good news is, we’ve done the searching for you, and have discovered some early sales going right now.

So whether you want an entry-level Vitamix or one of the professional series, here are deals we’ve spotted so far.

Early Black Friday Vitamix deals

Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black: was $349 now $317 @ Amazon

Save $32 on this great Vitamix model. It comes with 10 variable speeds and a Pulse feature for those hearty meals such as chunky, vegetable soups or salsa. It also has a sufficient 48 ounce container for blending medium batches for the family. What’s more, it’s self-cleaning and just needs a drop of dish soap and warm water for it to clean itself in 60 seconds. View Deal

Vitamix Ascent 3500 Vitamix - Ascent 3500 Series 64-Oz. Blender - Metal Graphite: was $599 now $591 @ Best Buy

Make a saving with this Vitamix professional blender offer. This comes with a large, 64 ounce capacity jug which is ideal for families and big batches. It has a five-program setting with variable speeds, pulse option and a handy timer. Plus, it has plenty of options including smoothie, soup, pulse, self-clean and frozen dessert settings. So you’ll have a setting for every cooking task. View Deal

Vitamix Explorian Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender: was $449 now $349 @ Target

This Vitamix blender has 10 speeds, a pulse feature, and a special tamper to quickly handle thicker mixtures. It comes with a 48 ounce jug, ideal for small families and much easier to store. It’s also easy to clean and maintain by just adding drops of dish soap to water, and let it self-clean for 60 seconds. A great offer to grab and save money. View Deal

Vitamix Black Friday deals — what to expect

Last year, there were plenty of great offers for Black Friday. Amazon had huge savings of up to $150 off a range of Vitamix blenders and containers. Sought-after models included the Vitamix 5200, 5300, and 7500 to name a few. In addition, Vitamix.com were offering $100 off their popular models, and 33% off the Vitamix Ascent series blenders. Walmart and Target were also offering up to 32% off their Vitamix blenders and accessories.

We can expect to see similar deals this year. In particular, the Vitamin Ascent series blenders and the Vitamix Explorian range. As always, be sure to check in regularly for more great offers up until the big event.