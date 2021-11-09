Black Friday Verizon deals — best early sales in 2021

Black Friday Verizon deals are already available, even if we're still a few weeks away from Thanksgiving. While the wireless carrier is doubtlessly planning to make a splash on Black Friday itself, you can find deals at Verizon right now that will let you save big on smartphones — including offers on some of the leading phones right now.

Verizon's popular trade-in deals remain in place right now, where you can trade in an old phone — even a broken one — and get a device in return that's either free or a significantly reduced cost. You can also pick up some impressive handsets for free just by opening a new line with Verizon and signing up for one of the company's unlimited data plans.

While you could certainly wait for more Black Friday deals, it may be worth it to jump on Verizon's best offers now, given how supply chain problems are impacting smartphone inventories. Take advantage of a Black Friday Verizon deal right now, and you'll likely get your phone before the holidays, whether it's a gift for someone else or for yourself.

Black Friday Verizon deals — best early sales

Verizon iPhone deals

iPhone 13: up to $1,300 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13: up to $1,300 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,800 off any new iPhone 13 model. You'll get up to $800 off when you trade in you current phone. New customers can also expect a $1,000 gift card to help cover the cost of switching Existing Verizon customers can get up to $440 off with trade-in.

Apple iPhone 12: up to $1,700 w/ trade-in Apple iPhone 12: up to $1,700 w/ trade-in

The iPhone 12 is on sale right now at Verizon. Trade in your old phone and open a new unlimited line to get up to $700 off. Plus, you'll get a bonus $1,000 gift card if you switch from a different carrier. Those two promotions together completely wipe the price of the handset off the board, leaving you with just the cost of the unlimited data plan.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: free w/ unlimited plan @ Verizon) Apple iPhone 12 mini: free w/ unlimited plan @ Verizon)

For any Apple fans on a tighter budget, the iPhone 12 mini will likely be the best choice. Due to its lower retail price, you can get this phone for free if you sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. But of course, the iPhone 12 mini is much smaller than the other options, so it won't be for everyone.



Apple iPhone SE: Get if free with an unlimited data plan Apple iPhone SE: Get if free with an unlimited data plan

If you're after a budget Apple handset, the iPhone SE is the clear choice. Right now, Verizon offers the device completely free if you pick up an unlimited data plan. (You're paid back in the form of bill credits over 24 months.) That's a fantastic offer if you know you're not too worried about having the most up-to-date iPhone.



Verizon Android phone deals

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Samsung's best foldable phone can be yours for as little as $799 if you've got a device to trade-in and sign up for an unlimited data plan. In addition to that credit of up to $1,000, new customers can get a $1,000 gift card to cover the costs of switching. Existing Verizon customers can expect discounts of up to $440. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you buy the first model.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in Samsung Galaxy S21: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio makes up Samsung's newest flagships, with the S21 standing out as the cheapest. Verizon will offer up to $800 in trade discounts which, considering the $799 price tag of the S21, would completely remove any costs you have to pay for the handset. You get a $1,000 gift card for switching from another carrier, too.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in

Considering the massive $1,199 price tag of the S21 Ultra, the $1,000 in potential trade-in value is an awesome offer. That can massively reduce the cost you're having to pay. Plus, Verizon is offering another $1,000 for switching.



Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Trade-in an old phone and Verizon will give you up to $800 back in credits — enough to cover almost all the cost of the Pixel 6 Pro if you get the maximum rebate. You'll need to sign up for an unlimited plan. Existing customers can get up to $440 off with a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: $5 a month with new unlimited plan Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: $5 a month with new unlimited plan

This is Samsung's latest midrange handset, offering 5G connections and a collection of high-end specs for a low price. Consider this the iPhone SE of the Samsung world. Right now Verizon will offer you this handset on an unlimited data plan for just $5 a month. That's a fantastic price for a handset like this, which works with the carrier's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network.



Motorola Edge 5G UW: Free w/ unlimited plan at Verizon Motorola Edge 5G UW: Free w/ unlimited plan at Verizon

This Motorola phone normally costs $549, but you can get it for free when you commit to one of Verizon's unlimited data plans. You'll get a solid midrange phone that works with Verizon's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Free w/ unlimited plan @ Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Free w/ unlimited plan @ Verizon

Samsung's $699 phone is completely free when you open a new line of data at Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan. While the Galaxy S20 FE has been out for a year, it's still a good value that delivers many of the flagship quality features Samsung introduced in the S20 lineup.

Unlimited and Prepaid Verizon Phone Deals

Verizon | Play More Unlimited | $45/month for 4 lines - Verizon's best unlimited plan Verizon | Play More Unlimited | $45/month for 4 lines - Verizon's best unlimited plan

We recommend the Play More plan from Verizon, which costs $85 for a single line. Discounts as you add lines reduce the per-line cost to $45/month. Not only do you get unlimited data plus 5G coverage (including high-speed Ultra Wideband connectivity), Verizon throws in plenty of perks. Play More subscriptions include the Disney Plus bundle (Disney Plus along with ESPN Plus and Hulu streaming), a year of Discovery Plus, six months of Apple Music and a year of streaming game service from either Apple or Google.