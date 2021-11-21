Black Friday TV deal knocks this giant 70-inch Samsung 4K TV down to just $599

Black Friday deals are a great way to swap out your aging your TV for something better, especially if you're looking for a larger set or you're finally looking to upgrade to a 4K TV.

Right now Best Buy has the 70-inch Samsung 4K Crystal smart TV for just $599. That’s $150 off the normal price, and that gargantuan screen likely puts your current TV to shame.

was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal TV: was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy (save $150)

Go big with this Black Friday TV deal that knocks $150 off the price of this giant 70-inch Samsung smart TV. Complete with streaming apps, 4K resolution, HDR, and Samsung's Crystal 4K processor, this is one Black Friday TV deal to get if your living room needs an upgrade.

This Samsung TV offers more than just a big picture, though. The Crystal processor promises to upscale your favorite shows and movies to 4K, as well as sport. It also supports HDR, and Samsung’s PurColor offers additional shades of color and a more natural picture.

Other things packed into this Samsung Black Friday TV deal include the Tizen Smart TV system, which offers all the best streaming services and apps. This includes Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. There’s also two HDMI ports and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.

This 70-inch TV may not have fancy stuff like Dolby Vision or Samsung’s QLED screens, both of which offer a better overall picture, but it is a very large TV with a fairly generous discount. If you feel your current TV’s size doesn’t quite cut it, then this is certainly a deal to check out.