Best Black Friday standing desk deals — the desks worth buying right now

Looking for a standing desk in today's Black Friday deals? If you’re spending more time working from home and you’ve been thinking of updating your home workspace, Black Friday standing desk deals are a good opportunity to invest in a standing desk.

Sitting down for too long isn’t good for your body. Spending hours sitting down at your desk can increase your risk of chronic health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes, and experts have branded sitting to be the new smoking. In fact, the American Journal of Public Health concluded that sitting down for more than 8 hours a day can not only increase the risk of chronic diseases by 10% to 20%, but premature death as well.

As a fitness editor, I have been using a standing desk before they were cool. I remember being branded a fitness weirdo as I stood, wearing barefoot shoes at my standing desk in the office (in hindsight, the barefoot shoes were too much). I now find that on days where I don’t use my standing desk I have a sore back, and just generally feel sluggish by 5 pm. If you’re looking to add one to your routine, we’ve hand-picked the best Black Friday standing desk deals, from electronic standing desks that can be moved up and down using a remote, to desk converters, that can be popped on any surface to help you stand and work.

Seiffen Laminated Standing Desk: was $309 now $209 @ FlexiSpot Seiffen Laminated Standing Desk: was $309 now $209 @ FlexiSpot

This standing desk looks great and comes in a number of different colors and desktop sizes to suit every home. There are also two different desk strengths — Eco, which is designed for just a laptop and a few accessories, and Pro, which can cope with heavier loads. There are also different options for the motor and keypad, which make raising and lowering the desk as easy as a click of a button. It's a brilliant desk, and you can save $100 in this early Black Friday deal.

Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk: was $569 now $483 @ Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk: was $569 now $483 @ Fully

This eco-friendly desk is made from sustainable bamboo, grown without pesticides or fertilizers. The desk itself can carry weights of 350 lbs, comes in three height range options, and can be adjusted quickly using a keypad. Reviewers loved how quickly the desk arrived and how easy it was to assemble in the home. It also just dropped to under $500 in the early Black Friday sales.

Harmati Electric Standing Desk: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon Harmati Electric Standing Desk: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

For under $200, this is a brilliant option for anyone looking for a standing desk. It comes in three different colorways and has a quiet, motorized system for raising and lowering the desk. The wood desktop measures 47 inches by 24 inches, and reviewers loved how neatly it fits into most home offices. The best part? You can currently save $100 on this desk.

Black Friday standing desk converter deals

AlcoveRiser Standing Desk Converters: was $229 now $199 @ FlexiSpot AlcoveRiser Standing Desk Converters: was $229 now $199 @ FlexiSpot

This standing desk converter is a great option if you don't have the space to add a desk to your home. This can be propped on your kitchen table, or dressing table, to raise your laptop to a standing desk. It's got a removable keyboard tray, and the converter goes to three different levels, so you can easily move it up and down with you throughout the day. It's got hundreds of five star reviews, and you can currently save $30 on the desk converter in the Black Friday sale.

VariDesk Essential 36 Two-Tier Standing Desk Converter: was $299 now $255 @ Amazon VariDesk Essential 36 Two-Tier Standing Desk Converter: was $299 now $255 @ Amazon

This desk converter has two different tiers for your keyboard and mouse and can be raised to 11 different levels using a spring design, that makes it easier to lift without putting any pressure on your spine. It comes fully assembled, so you'll be able to work from it right away, plus it's compact and light enough to move from room to room. It's also got $24 off in this early Black Friday sale.