Black Friday Sony WH-1000XM4 deal just brought our favourite noise-cancelling headphones down to £249

We're only just days away from November 26, meaning Black Friday deals are getting hotter than ever. So now is the best time to purchase the finest tech at cheaper prices. This applies to even the priciest of over-ear headphones, so if you're looking for audio-related savings, we've got good news for you.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is on sale for £249 at Amazon. That deal brings these wireless noise-cancelling headphones down to one of the lowest prices we've seen. Do keep in mind that audio devices have a habit of selling out quite fast, so make sure to hurry while the stock is still there.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £249 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: was £299 now £249 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. As we noted in our review, the headphones offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At with this deal, there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 made it to our best over-ear headphones and our best headphones lists, and it's easy to see why. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, we've also awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 the sweet number one spot among both best headphones and best wireless headphones lists and an "Editor's Choice" badge too.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved with the excellent audio, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalise your audio experience with presets or other adjustments. These headphones are available in three stunning colour options: Black, Blue and Silver — all offered at the same discount.

Overall, this is a solid deal to consider, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect the stock to last forever. And in case you wanted to browse through other options on the market, have a look through our roundup of Black Friday headphones deals available right now.