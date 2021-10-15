Black Friday Roku deals 2021 — early sales on Roku sticks, TVs and more

We're starting early on finding the best Black Friday Roku deals because everything about this holiday season is ramping up sooner than expected. And so we hunt for the best deals on Roku devices, which make up the number one streaming platform in the U.S. (based on hours streamed). And we expect Roku's sticks, boxes, TVs and other devices to get lower prices with deep discounts this holiday season.

Right now, the best savings can be found in one of the best streaming devices ever: the 4K-streaming Roku Streaming Stick Plus is just $34, which is a savings of $10 off at Amazon. This is the predecessor to the newly-released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which it's nearly identical to (save for Dolby Vision support).

Be sure to check out our coverage of all the best Roku deals below. And if you're looking for sales on all other tech and stuff you plan to purchase, check out our guide to the top Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Roku device deals

One of the best Rokus ever Roku Streaming Stick Plus (4K): was $45 now $34 @ Amazon

One of the best Rokus ever is currently on sale down to $34.71, and it's a good time to buy it before retailers run out of stock. It's being replaced by the Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 (which adds Dolby Vision support), and so stock is probably going to start dipping.

Roku Express 4K+ (2021): was $39 now $28 @ Amazon

We loved the Roku Express 4K+ at its original $40 price, and now that it's $11 cheaper, we have to give Roku credit for bringing UHD streaming to a lower budget.

Roku Streaming Stick 1080p: was $49 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick tucks easily behind your screen and provides easy access to 1080p streaming media. We include this deal mostly in case the above 4K streamers sell out (which they will).

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart

If you want the wide world of all the apps available on a Roku, on a 1080p TV, you can get them for pretty cheap, now that Walmart's taking this streaming device down to $24.

Roku Ultra LT: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT takes a lot of what we like about the Roku Ultra and makes it even cheaper. This stick offers 4K streaming, snappy performance, and an Ethernet port for more stable streaming connections in larger homes. That said, it's a slightly older 2019 model, but it's just as good at streaming 4K HDR content as the current models.

Roku Ultra 2020: was $99 now $92 @ Amazon

The Roku Ultra is the best of the best, as its name suggests, but this sale isn't great. We're hoping it gets better closer to Black Friday, as it's gone as low as $69. It supports HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning your shows and movies will look and sound great. Plus, it's faster than every other Roku, and has the best Roku remote too.

Best Black Friday Roku soundbar deals

Roku Smart Soundbar: was $179 now $161 @ Amazon

Roku soundbars are mostly at retail price right now, but Amazon's got a small, but not terribly so, discount on this model. It packs a 4K/HDR streaming device into a soundbar with good sound quality, and it's quite easy to set up.

Best Black Friday Roku TV deals

TCL 50" 4-Series 4K TV: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

What good is a great TV if it's not big enough to fill a wall? We tested the 43-inch version of this TV and found that it offers good color fidelity and all the standard Roku treats. And now that it's $100 off? Even better.