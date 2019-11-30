UPDATE: Head over to our best PS4 deals page for the biggest savings you can get right now.
If you've been waiting to snag a PS4 or PS4 Pro, there's still time, with great pricing today and new Cyber Monday deals coming.
Tons of the best PS4 games are on sale too, including The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon, and Walmart has God of War for $15 and Spider-Man for $15.
Walmart also dropped the PS4 Pro down to $299, and 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $44 at Amazon. (Though CDKeys is undercutting Amazon just barely, with a year-long membership going for $39 at the time this post was updated.)
The PS5 is due in about a year's time, which means this Black Friday will be the PlayStation 4's last as Sony's flagship. It's already resulted in a deluge of PS4 Black Friday deals.
Here are the best PS4 Black Friday deals available on PS4, PS4 Pro, accessories, games and more.
Top 5 PS4 Black Friday deals right now
- PS4 Only on PlayStation Bundle: was $299 now $199
- Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $349
- God of War: was $29.99 now just $15
- PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $44
- Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack: was $299 now $199
PS4 Black Friday deals available now
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $44 at Amazon
If you're a Prime member who could use the free expedited shipping, the same 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus seen above is also going for $44 at Amazon.View Deal
Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $349 at Walmart
This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Not only is this a great price for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting one of the season's hottest new games for free.View Deal
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 at Walmart
The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 at Amazon
The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal
Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy
PlayStation VR delivers a virtual reality gaming experience, complete with games that immerse you in their unique environments. And now you can get it on the cheap.View Deal
God of War PS4: was $29.99 now just $15
Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4: was $39 now $14 at Best Buy
Spider-Man offers a thrilling traversal system and fluid dynamic combat. Immerse yourself in this unique superhero narrative set in a realistic open-world New York City. View Deal
Skyrim VR: was $59 now $34 at Amazon
Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Combine that awesome game with $25 in savings, and it's an easy pick.View Deal
Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy
If you're a Sonic fan or looking for a competent kart racer, Team Sonic Racing is a solid choice. Now, $20 off, it's at its lowest price and one of the PS4 game deals available now. Amazon offers the same discount.View Deal
LEGO Harry Potter for PS4: was $29 now $15 at Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter: Collection is one of the best LEGO games you can get. The Xbox One version is also on sale. Amazon has it on sale for the same price.
View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $24 at Walmart
MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. The Xbox version is on sale too. For a limited time, it's on sale for $31 which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this game. View Deal
Control for PS4: was $59 now $39 at Amazon
Control features impressive environmental detail, fun superpowers, and an incredible maze level. For a limited time, it's $20 off at Amazon via an on page clickable coupon. The Xbox One version is also on sale for the same price. View Deal
PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $74.99 at Walmart
With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 at Best Buy
Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.View Deal
PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $14 now $9 at Best Buy
The PowerA PS4 Charging Station keeps your Dual Shock 4 powered. You can get one now for just $9.99 at Best Buy. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal