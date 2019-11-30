UPDATE: Head over to our best PS4 deals page for the biggest savings you can get right now.

If you've been waiting to snag a PS4 or PS4 Pro, there's still time, with great pricing today and new Cyber Monday deals coming.

Tons of the best PS4 games are on sale too, including The Last of Us Remastered for $10 at Amazon, and Walmart has God of War for $15 and Spider-Man for $15.

Walmart also dropped the PS4 Pro down to $299, and 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions are just $44 at Amazon. (Though CDKeys is undercutting Amazon just barely, with a year-long membership going for $39 at the time this post was updated.)

The PS5 is due in about a year's time, which means this Black Friday will be the PlayStation 4's last as Sony's flagship. It's already resulted in a deluge of PS4 Black Friday deals.

Here are the best PS4 Black Friday deals available on PS4, PS4 Pro, accessories, games and more.

Top 5 PS4 Black Friday deals right now

PS4 Black Friday deals available now

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member who could use the free expedited shipping, the same 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus seen above is also going for $44 at Amazon.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $349 at Walmart

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Not only is this a great price for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting one of the season's hottest new games for free.View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Controller: was $59 now $38 at Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

Sony PlayStation VR Bundle Five Game Pack: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy

PlayStation VR delivers a virtual reality gaming experience, complete with games that immerse you in their unique environments. And now you can get it on the cheap.View Deal

God of War PS4: was $29.99 now just $15

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal

Skyrim VR: was $59 now $34 at Amazon

Skyrim VR reimagines the complete epic fantasy masterpiece with an unparalleled sense of scale, depth, and immersion. Combine that awesome game with $25 in savings, and it's an easy pick.View Deal

Team Sonic Racing for PS4: was $39 now $19 at Best Buy

If you're a Sonic fan or looking for a competent kart racer, Team Sonic Racing is a solid choice. Now, $20 off, it's at its lowest price and one of the PS4 game deals available now. Amazon offers the same discount.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4: was $59 now $24 at Walmart

MK11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode. The Xbox version is on sale too. For a limited time, it's on sale for $31 which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this game. View Deal

Control for PS4: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

Control features impressive environmental detail, fun superpowers, and an incredible maze level. For a limited time, it's $20 off at Amazon via an on page clickable coupon. The Xbox One version is also on sale for the same price. View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: was $99 now $74.99 at Walmart

With stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound built-in, the Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset puts you in the game. An array of hidden noise-canceling microphones let you chat with friends during multi-player gameplay.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $199 at Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It also works on PS3 and PC, and it's $200 off right now.View Deal