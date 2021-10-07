Black Friday MacBook deals — best early sales

Plenty of eager shoppers are already wondering what the best MacBook Black Friday deals will be. Discounts on Apple products are typically among the most popular Black Friday deals, and MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops are some of the most desirable Apple devices on the market.

In previous years we’ve seen massive savings on just about every single model of MacBook. The discounts have run into hundreds of dollars, and this year we don’t expect things to be any different. Right now is a good time to be looking for a new Apple laptop.

Rumors are currently circulating that Apple is set to announce a new range of 2021 MacBook Pros which could have a positive impact on the Black Friday MacBook deals offered by the California-based tech giant this year. Black Friday 2021 could see some of the steepest MacBook discounts in years.

Of course, the day itself is still several weeks away, and retailers haven’t yet confirmed what offers and discounts they be available to customers. That doesn’t mean we can’t look at previous sales events to get an idea of what we can expect. Alternatively, if you don’t want to wait, there is already a range of excellent MacBook deals you can take advantage of right now.

Early Black Friday MacBook deals — best sales now

MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $929.99. However, it was on sale for $849 most of last month, so if you can wait, we recommend waiting till the price drops to $899 or lower. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,149 ($100 off).

MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,179 @ Amazon

Save $120: The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. Need more storage? The 512GB model is $150 off at Amazon.

MacBook Pro 13 (Intel/2020/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

This 13-inch MacBook Pro features an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645. It's $299 off its normal price and one of the best MacBook deals on

the previous-gen systems.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019/512GB): was $2,399 now $2,285 @ Amazon

Apple's largest MacBook Pro has a 9th-generation 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7 6-core processor, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Graphics-wise, it has an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory and Intel UHD Graphics 630 for non-intensive tasks. This model also comes with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a Retina Display with True Tone technology. It's now on sale for $2,285.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals — What to expect

The more affordable MacBook Air boasting a 13.3-inch Retina Display, up to a four-core Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It may lack some Pro features like an OLED Touch Bar, but it’s extremely portable and starts from just $999.

MacBook Air models have been regularly available with a $150 dollar discount throughout the year, and we expect to see even bigger savings during the Black Friday period. Last year MacBook Air models were up to $300 off, and there’s no reason to think we won’t see similar discounts in 2021.

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s most powerful laptop and comes in two sizes. There’s the ultraportable 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, both are expected to receive discounts this Black Friday.

Made for portability, the 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a 13-inch Retina display. It can be configured with Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, as much as 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Outfitted with Intel Iris Graphics and Touch Bar, it's an extremely capable laptop.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro normally starts at $1,299 but it’s regularly been available in 2021 for as much as $150 off. We expect the Black Friday discounts this year to surpass this and potentially offer some of the lowest MacBook Pro prices we’ve ever seen.

The more expensive 16-inch model starts from $2,399 but it offers more than just a bigger screen. Apple calls the 16-inch MacBook "the ultimate pro" and with configurations scaling up to a Core i9 processor and AMD Radeon Pro graphics, it's definitely one of the best laptops out there for professionals.

Last Black Friday saw 16-inch MacBook Pros reduced by as much as $350, and we expect to see a similar level of discount this year. In fact, the savings could get even bigger because of the rumors that the MacBook Pro lineup will be getting a refresh this fall.

Black Friday Macbook Pro deals — What to expect

In recent weeks various reports have surfaced which suggest that Apple is on the verge of announcing two new MacBook Pro models for 2021. A 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021.

For starters, a 14-inch model would be a new size for Apple’s laptop range, jumping up from the 13-inch MacBooks we currently have. These refreshed machines are also tipped to receive new flat-edged displays that use mini-LED technology as found on the iPad Pro. Additional ports, a powerful new M1X chip, and more convenient charging are also expected.

While these machines will likely be too new to receive any form of discount for Black Friday 2021, a new range of MacBook Pros could be significant as it may lead to steeper discounts on the current models as retailers look to clear inventory space.

A refresh of the MacBook Air is also expected in the near future. Though these new machines are being tipped for release in 2022 so aren’t likely to impact the discounts available during Black Friday this year.