Black Friday laptop deals 2021 — Apple, Dell, Asus and more

Finding a Black Friday laptop deals is easy, but finding the best one for you can be tricky. That's why Tom's Guide is here to help, so we've rounded up what we consider to be some of the best discounts on laptops that are well worth your attention this Black Friday sales period.

Below you'll find discounts on MacBooks and Dell XPS laptops, as well as some bargains on gaming laptops that will see you through the holiday season and beyond.

So without further ado, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals available right now:

Best Black Friday laptop deals right now

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

he new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We expect this to get cheaper over the holiday season, but this is still among the most epic early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

was $1,299 now $1,199 MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,199

Editor's Choice deal: The MacBook Pro M1 delivers stunning performance via Apple's silicon and more than 16 hours of battery life. Add in a sharp and bright Retina display and a comfy keyboard and you have a great Black Friday deal that will go fast.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): from $2,498 @ Amazon MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): from $2,498 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4's price is cut by $70 at Walmart. It runs on an Intel Celeron CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. The dictionary-definition basic Chromebook for modest and casual usage.

was $249 now $134 @ Amazon Asus Chromebook C223: was $249 now $134 @ Amazon

This Asus Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor (up to 2.4GHz), 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. A solid and dependable device.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $159 @ Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $159 @ Amazon

Yes, a 2-in-1 Chromebook with a touchscreen for less than $175! Oh, and its 64GB storage is twice as much as what we expect from Chromebook deals this low during Black Friday. We're shocked to see this deal hasn't disappeared yet, so grab it now before it's gone.

was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get this Galaxy Chromebook 2 packing an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage for just $399. That's not a lot of power, but web browsing and light productivity work will look great on the vibrant 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen. And though its not 4K like its predecessor, it also lasts hours longer on a single charge.

HP Chromebook x360 14": was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy HP Chromebook x360 14": was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy Here's a good deal on this 2-in-1 Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. The 14-inch 1080p touchscreen folds around back to let you use this silver Chromebook like a tablet, and the 11th Gen Intel CPU gives it enough power to tackle anything you can do in ChromeOS.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

This deal offers a solid discount on this eye-catching 2-in-1, which sports a gorgeous 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen and a packed-in stylus. With a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD it has more than enough power to handle anything you can do with a Chromebook, though in our review we faulted it for its 6-hour battery life.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $849 now $722 @ Amazon Google Pixelbook Go: was $849 now $722 @ Amazon

Another exception to the Chromebook rules, the Pixelbook Go is the kind of ultraportable laptop that you expect from the likes of Apple. This deal isn't huge, but if you want one of the best Chromebooks ever at a discount? We'd nudge you this way. Its backlight keyboard is super quiet and comfortable, and its Intel Core i5 CPU means you can open all the tabs and Android apps you want.

Windows

Lenovo ThinkPads: up to 64% off @ Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPads: up to 64% off @ Lenovo

Lenovo is giving us a sneak peek of its Black Friday laptop deals with a limited-time ThinkPad sale. The PC manufacturer is taking up to 64% off a wide range of ThinkPads. The sale also includes Yoga, Chromebook (starting at $100!), and Legion gaming laptops.

HP Pavilion, Envy, Spectre, and more: up to 60% off @ HP HP Pavilion, Envy, Spectre, and more: up to 60% off @ HP HP's early Black Friday doorbusters covering the range of laptops, desktops, workstations, and monitors. Many of the deals are a limited time, so it's worth taking a look at what they have if you're in the hunt for a laptop deal. When we last looked, a configuration of the HP Spectre 360 convertible laptop was on a limited-time sale for $1,289, down from $1629.

HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8 Mobile Workstation PC: was $4,013 now $1,605 HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8 Mobile Workstation PC: was $4,013 now $1,605 HP's mobile workstation is a whopping 60% off, putting this tier of laptop at attractively accessible price. The ZBook delivers tremendous specs for the dollar, and packs a dedicated Nvidia RTX A200 graphics. If you're looking for a laptop that can handle high-end processing tasks this deserves a look.

Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

Small but mighty, the 14-inch Gateway GWTN141-4RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small size. It houses a 14.1-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has Tuned by THX Audio and built-in Cortana, to make it one of the best early deals you'll find. Only available at this price in pink.

HP Pavilion 15t: was $799 now $479 @ HP HP Pavilion 15t: was $799 now $479 @ HP

The HP Pavilion 15t is a solid mid-range laptop that can be used by students or anyone looking to perform everyday tasks. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1155G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

was $699 now $549 @ Walmart Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Walmart

If you're looking to save on a dependable laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently on sale at Walmart. This configuration sports a Core 15-1035G1 CPU, an Intel UHD Graphics GPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Get it now for just $549, which is $150 off.

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10, a great display and its high-quality Type Cover included, this Surface Pro 7 package is a steal for anyone wanting a premium 2-in-1 laptop for an affordable price. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 7i Touch Laptop: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 7i Touch Laptop: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

This 15.6" Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 7i touchscreen laptop is a solid machine for just about any task. It features a 1080p multi-touch LCD, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,199, now $909 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,199, now $909 @ Samsung

This is a great deal on Samsung's 13-inch 2-in-1, packing a gorgeous 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus it ships with Windows 11 installed.

Dell Inspiron and XPS laptops: up to $400 off Dell Inspiron and XPS laptops: up to $400 off

Dell's laptops Black Friday page currently has 31 configurations on sale for up to $400 off. Another 14 are previewed as upcoming Black Friday sales, so come back often to see the latest systems on offer.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,719 now $1,273 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,719 now $1,273 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now Dell is having a sale that takes hundreds off the purchase price. This configuration packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Of note, the link to this deal switches every day, so if it shows up as sold out, look for the base XPS 13 at this Dell link.

HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200: was $1,109 now $819 @ HP HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200: was $1,109 now $819 @ HP

As part of HP's latest flash sale, you can pick up the HP Spectre x360 13T-AW200 for a great price. This laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Gaming laptops

Dell G15 w/ RTX 3050: was $1,184 now $832 @ Dell Dell G15 w/ RTX 3050: was $1,184 now $832 @ Dell

The Dell G15 is proof that not all gaming laptops must cost a fortune. On sale for $832, it features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i7-11800H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 4GB GPU.

was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

Currently on sale at a discounted $849, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen, a Core 15-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a voucher for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $887 @ Amazon MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $887 @ Amazon

The MSI GF75 Thin gaming laptop has a 17.3-inch 120Hz Full HD display, an Intel Core i5-10300H 8 processor (up to 4.50Ghz), an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. This isn't the beefiest gaming laptop but the discount isn't bad whatsoever.

currently $849 @ AntOnline Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: currently $849 @ AntOnline

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful gaming laptop suitable for playing demanding AAA titles. It features a 15.6-inch 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H Hexa-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

was $1,399 now $1,299 @ AntOnline Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ AntOnline

If you want a beefy gaming laptop with a large screen, the Lenovo Legion 5 is what you're looking for. This rig has a 17.3-inch 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-Core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you a whole $300 on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus 15.6-inch RoG Zephyrus M15: was $1,549 now $1,317 @ Best Buy Asus 15.6-inch RoG Zephyrus M15: was $1,549 now $1,317 @ Best Buy

Another Asus machine on sale, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offers Full HD resolution, an Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $550 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The powerful Razer Blade 15 features a full 15.6-inch HD display, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU and a 512GB SSD.

was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama Gigabyte AORUS 15P: was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama

The impressive Gigabyte AORUS 15P sports a 15.6" FHD 240Hz display, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB).

U.K. Black Friday laptop deals

Asus CX1100 Chromebook: was £229 now £159 @ Amazon Asus CX1100 Chromebook: was £229 now £159 @ Amazon

If you want a Chromebook at the lowest possible price you'll struggle to beat this Black Friday deal at Amazon. This Asus Chromebook is currently just £159, that's a very healthy £70 off.

HP Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Amazon HP Chromebook: was £199 now £139 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook is ideal for at-home learning with an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron processor and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's a pretty rugged machine as well so can take some punishment from younger children.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £199 @ Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £199 @ Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop. Functioning as both a laptop and a tablet-style device, it offers extreme versatility. It's currently £80 off at Amazon.

Acer 314 Chromebook: was £289 now £199 @ Currys Acer 314 Chromebook: was £289 now £199 @ Currys

This Chromebook from Acer is currently a sizeable £90 for Black Friday at Currys. It features a MediaTek MT8183 processor, RAM 4GB of Ram, 64GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch FHD screen. Plus, it can run for 12 hours on a single battery charge.

HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349 now £279 @ Currys HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was £349 now £279 @ Currys

This Chromebook offers the best of a traditional laptop and a portable tablet in one slick package. It also boasts an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC, as well as a very impressive 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys HP Pavilion 14: was £429 now £329 @ Currys

This entry-level HP Pavilion 14 is now £100 off at Currys. It sports a Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 7505 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 14-inch FHD touch-screen display and a 128GB SSD for storage.

Dell Inspiron 14: was £549 now £449 @ Currys Dell Inspiron 14: was £549 now £449 @ Currys

This 2-in-1 device functions as both a laptop and a tablet, and is currently £100 off at Currys. It also sports an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display.

Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Very Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,099 now £899 @ Very

Another Asus TUF gaming laptop, but this one Core i7-11370H processors, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD space and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. For under £1,000 this is a laptop you don't want to overlook.

Dell XPS 13: now £729 @ Currys Dell XPS 13: now £729 @ Currys

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just £849 with this deal. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

MacBook Air 256GB (2020): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon MacBook Air 256GB (2020): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

The entry-level MacBook Air (2020) is currently £70 off at Amazon. Sporting Apple's M1 chip for lightning-quick performance and a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it's an excellent laptop now even cheaper.