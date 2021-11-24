Black Friday laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 just crashed to $399

Chromebooks have always been moderately priced. Now with Black Friday deals in full swing, these low-cost laptops are more affordable than ever. One of our favorite Chromebooks has just received a price drop that will save you a cool $50.

Presently, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $399. This is down from its normal price of $449. The laptop is not only ideal for college students who need to conserve every penny, but it’s also great for everyday use. We like this laptop so much that it won the award for best Chromebook in our Tom's Guide Awards 2021 . As such, it’s a good idea to buy it now before it sells out.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you'll find. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 doesn’t have a 4K AMOLED display like its predecessor. However, the vibrant 1080p QLED screen allows the device to have longer battery life. In our tests, the Chromebook 2 lasted 7 hours and 50 minutes versus the previous gen's 5:55. Its Celeron processor also gives it a lot of speed for Chrome OS.

While the keyboard is flat and we wish its keys had a bit more travel, we think most users will be able to adjust to Samsung's keyboard relatively quickly. The touchpad may be on the small side for large hands, but we had no issues tapping and scrolling through an entire workday.

The CPU provides plenty of horsepower for multi-tasking. Our review unit didn't stutter or slow down once, even with 20+ tabs open in Chrome and multiple HD videos streaming simultaneously on YouTube.

