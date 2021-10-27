Black Friday laptop deal: New MacBook Pro 2021 is already on sale at Amazon

Apple launched its powerful new MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch laptops just this week, and already Amazon has an early Black Friday deal that will help you buy either model for $50 off the asking price.

Right now you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro for $1,949 on Amazon and the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,449 on Amazon. While that's not a huge discount, it's still a nice way to hang on to $50 while snapping up that new laptop you crave.

And you have good reason to be craving one of these new Pros, as they each offer gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR displays, great speakers, a nice 1080p webcam, an improved port array and of course, high-octane performance courtesy of Apple's bespoke M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

MacBook Pro 2021 MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon

Save $50: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. Save $50 now. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,449 @ Amazon

Save $50: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port. Amazon is taking $50 off the base model. View Deal

Since these are hot laptops, this deal is going in and out of stock all the time. However, even if Amazon is out of stock of the MacBook Pro you want, as long as the deal is still good you can add the laptop to your cart, buy it at the cheaper sale price, and Amazon will ship it to you when stock becomes available.

Of course, since these early deals apply to the base model of either laptop, you won't be able to get the discount if you upgrade to a model with an M1 Max. But even the M1 Pro that each laptop ships with by default is an absolute beast, and in our lab testing the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 with an M1 Pro performed nearly as well as a bigger 16-inch Pro with an M1 Max in almost all our MacBook Pro 2021 benchmarks.

So for most people the M1 Pro models are more than powerful enough to tackle everything you need to do with aplomb. However, video professionals, content creators, and gamers might be better off holding out for a deal on a MacBook Pro 2021 with an M1 Max.

There will be plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals as we get closer to the day itself, but be wary of potential stock shortages that are expected to cause real headaches this year. It’s definitely worth scooping up popular products like the new 2021 MacBook Pro now, while you have the chance. We'll be working hard to keep you updated about all the best Black Friday deals this year, so check back often for the latest discounts!