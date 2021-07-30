Black Friday in July TV sale — save $700 on these 2021 Samsung QLED TVs

August is upon us and while most retailers are focusing on back to school sales, we've spotted some epic TV deals on Samsung's 2021 QLED TVs. Multiple models are on sale, but the one that catches our eye is the Editor's Choice QN90A.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung 55-inch QN90A 4K QLED TV on sale for $1,497.99. That's $302 off and $200 cheaper than it was last month. However it doesn't end there. Multiple sizes of this TV are from $102 to $702 off. Other 2021 Samsung QLED TVs on sale are listed below.

Samsung 65" Q60A 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $1,047 @ Amazon

The Q60A is Samsung's entry-level QLED TV for 2021. It's packed with premium features including dual-LED backlighting, basic HDR support with Quantum HDR, and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite). You also get built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. As far as deals go — this is one of the least expensive 2021 QLEDs you'll find from Samsung.

Samsung 55" Q70A 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

The Q70A is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLED TVs. The full-featured TV ditches Samsung's full-array, local dimming tech for its dual-LED backlighting to dynamically enhance contrast. It features Quantum HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and built-in Alexa and Bixy digital assistants.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,247 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is a mid-tier TV that offers full array backlight with dimming zones. It provides the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. It's on sale for $1,197 plus Amazon takes an extra $98 off during checkout for a final price of $1,099.99.

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support.

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Save up to $702: The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. All sizes are from $102 to $402 off, whereas the 75-inch model is $702 off.

The Editor's Choice Samsung QN90A is the best QLED you can buy. In our Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV review, we named it one of the best TVs you can buy right now. It's bright, impossibly thin, and packs a load of smart features that leaves other TVs in the dust.

The 2021 TV uses a proprietary mini-LED panel called Neo QLED in conjunction with Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K to deliver a 4K-optimized picture. Even in a room flooded with sunlight, the QN90A's picture held up much clearer than LG G1 and Samsung Q80T in side-by-side testing.

The HDR capabilities of the QN90A are equally impressive, but support for HDR formats is a tad limited. For instance, Samsung doesn't support the best HDR format, Dolby Vision, using it's proprietary HDR10+ format instead.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Tizen smart TV software lets you stream from your favorite apps, while also providing support for popular digital assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you don't need all the bells and whistles, the mid-tier Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is also on sale from $1,099, which is $100 cheaper than last month.

