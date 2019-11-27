Get the SteelSeries Arctis 7, our best gaming headset, for just $109

When it comes to the best Black Friday deals, some of the best prices you'll find are on gaming gear. That's definitely the case with the SteelSeries Arctis 7.

Currently, Amazon has the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Headset on sale for $109. This excellent headset usually retails for $150, and it's rare to find it at a $41 discount.

SteelSeries Arctis 7: was $150 now $109 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been our favorite gaming headset at Tom's Guide for years, combining a comfortable design with excellent sound quality and incredible versatility. This deal knocks more than $40 off its retail price.

In case you don't have time to peruse our full review, here's the short version: The Arctis 7 is a gaming headset that works wirelessly with PC and PS4, and in a wired configuration with Xbox One, Switch and mobile phones. What sets the Arctis 7 apart from most other gaming headsets is, believe it or not, a very simple thing: an elastic headband.

While most gaming headsets use fixed notches in order to get a rigid (and imperfect) fit, the SteelSeries Arctis 7 uses a "ski-goggles" design. You just adjust a Velcro strap, place the headset on your head, and the gadget automatically adjusts to give you a perfect fit every time.

The default soundscape is also great for games, music and movies, but you can also tweak equalization and surround sound options with the simple SteelSeries Engine 3 software.

While $109 is not an all-time low price (the headset hit $99 a few months ago), it's a generous discount over the headset's usual $150 price. If you need a new headset to go along with a Black Friday console, or even just some games, this is the way to go.