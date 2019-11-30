UPDATE: We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals so head on over!

If you're looking to pick up a new console or flesh out your game library, this is the time to buy. This Black Friday, we're seeing cheap console bundles, discounted accessories and all-time low prices on some of the best games of the year.

Among the numerous Black Friday deals are some steep discounts on consoles, including the cheapest Xbox One bundle we've ever seen. A multitude of games are also on sale. Even newer games, such as Gears 5 and Sekiro, are available for their lowest-ever prices.

Black Friday is also a great time to re-up your PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription for less. We mean it, just look at the current Black Friday price of Xbox Live Gold: right now, Microsoft is offering 1 month for $1.

The best Black Friday gaming deals to get now

Black Friday PS4 deals

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299 at Gamestop

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 at CDKeys

Black Friday Xbox One deals

All Digital Xbox One S Console : was $249 now $149 at Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X Console: was $499 now $349 at Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 at Walmart

Xbox Live Gold (1 month): was $9.99 now $1.00

Black Friday Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle w/ Case: was $210 now $199 at Walmart

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $59

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 at Amazon

PowerA - Enhanced Wireless Controller (Black): was $50 now $34 at Best Buy

Black Friday game deals

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4: was $59 now $25 at eBay

Forza Horizon 4: was $60, now $19.99 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital Only): was $59 now $39 on Amazon

Resident Evil 2 for Xbox One (Digital Only): was $59 now $19

Gears 5 for Xbox One : was $59 now $24.99 @ Amazon

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: was $50, now $15 @ GOG

Black Friday PC gaming deals

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2299.99 now $1799.99 at Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

CyberPowerPC Desktop: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

This gaming rig packs a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an RX 580 GPU and a 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD for storage. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Best Buy.



Dell 27" G-Sync Monitor: was $599.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Alienware m17 4K Laptop: was $2,549 now $1,599

Asus TUF FX505 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $849.99 now $579.99

Black Friday controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

