Black Friday Fitbit deal — this just crashed to $59 on Amazon

Early Black Friday deals mean you don't have to wait until after the holidays to start getting in shape. Some of the best fitness trackers are already on sale, including our favorite entry-level Fitbit.

Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire 2 on sale for $59. This fitness tracker normally costs $99, so you'll be saving $40 when you shop ahead of Black Friday. All three color options fall under the promotion, so you can select the Inspire 2 that matches your style.

Image Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance and calories burned throughout the day. This Amazon deal comes with a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium. View Deal

This past year was a big one for getting active, whether it's daily neighborhood walks, rides on the best exercise bikes or team sports. No matter your workout of choice, the Fitbit Inspire 2 makes an excellent companion. Even if you're a beginner to exercise, the Inspire 2 is simple enough to use.

Better yet, this Inspire 2 deal on Amazon comes with a complimentary one-year Fitbit Premium membership. Fitbit Premium includes advanced sleep tracking metrics, meal planning, guided exercise and meditation with Deepak Chopra. Mental health is as important as physical health, after all.

We don't know how long this Fitbit deal will last. Luckily, we're tracking all the best Black Friday Fitbit deals from now until, well, the holiday shopping season ends. Keep in mind that a Fitbit makes a great gift for someone else, not just yourself. And if you happen to prefer the look of a smartwatch rather than an activity band, Amazon has the Fitbit Sense on sale for $199, too.