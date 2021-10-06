Black Friday exercise bike deals — the sales to expect in 2021

Looking to add an exercise bike to your home workout set-up? If you're waiting to shop for the best Black Friday exercise bike deals, you've come to the right place. As November inches ever nearer, we'll be keeping an eye on the best Black Friday deals and updating this page as we find exercise bikes worth investing in.

When choosing an exercise bike, there are a few things to consider; do you need the bike to be portable, or will you be able to keep it in one room? Some exercise bikes will have consoles where you can tune in to live or on-demand workouts, but this often comes at a cost. Finally, the resistance will vary from bike to bike — exercise bikes come with friction or magnetic resistance. Magnetic resistance has several advantages —it's quieter and adjusting between levels is smoother, and it requires almost no maintenance since no parts are actually touching.

Best Black Friday exercise bike deals — Top early deals

Can't wait for Black Friday? We've rounded up some of the best exercise bike deals here:

QINGOR exercise bike: was $299 now $174 @ Amazon

This bike is similar to the kind of bike you'd use in your spin class — it's fully adjustable, has a resistance wheel on the front, and a small console that tells you your time, speed, distance, and calories. Click on the on-screen coupon to drops its price to $174.99.

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary: was $439 now $284 @ Amazon

This indoor cycling bike is a heavy, high-quality piece of kit with a magnetic resistance system. It has a large screen that displays your time, speed, distance, calories, and heart rate. Click on the on-screen coupon to get this sale price.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

This Echelon exercise bike comes with a 30-day free membership to the EchelonFit app, which has 100 on-demand cycling classes ranging in length and intensity. Once the free trial is over, you'll have to pay $19.99 to continue joining in on the cycling classes. The bike also has Bluetooth technology, which makes it easy to connect any smart device to the Echelon Fit app.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy an exercise bike?

Black Friday is a popular time to invest in upgrading your home gym set-up before the holidays, so yes! Don't wait till January — start your health kick now!

Black Friday exercise bike deals — what to expect

Exercise bike brands to look out for this Black Friday include NordicTrack, which usually does a Black Friday sale across its site. It's also worth checking out Echelon and JTX, both of which had good savings last Black Friday.

If you're not too worried about the brand, Amazon is likely to have discounts on a number of exercise bikes on Black Friday. We named the Sunny Health & Fitness bike the best exercise bike for most people, as it's quiet, affordable, and is a good bike for those looking for something simple. For more serious cyclists, the MYX Fitness Bike or the Peloton is likely to give you more of a challenge.

Does Peloton do a Black Friday sale?

Hopefully — Peloton didn't do a Black Friday sale in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in previous years it has. In 2019, for example, Peloton had a sale across its treadmills and exercise bikes for the weeks surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday.