Black Friday Chromebook Deal just dropped Samsung Chromebook 4 to $129

Gift season continues as shoppers hunt for the best Black Friday deals, and we've found another one. This time it's one of the top Chromebook Black Friday deals — which means it won't last long. Yes, folks: Walmart's got a $129 Chromebook.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is now $129 at Walmart. That’s a substantial $70 off, as it typically sells for $199. And you'll want to take advantage of this now, as it doesn't have any of the annoying shipping delays we've seen with tech around the year so far, delivering as soon as Wednesday (Nov. 17).

The Samsung Chromebook 4's price is cut by $70 at Walmart. It runs on an Intel Celeron CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. This 11.6-inch Chromebook is great for casual usage.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is your standard entry-level Chromebook, with a 1366 x 768 display and Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It’s perfect for casual web browsing and all the basics. As long as you don't look to push it to the limits, you'll find this laptop to be more than worth its discounted price.

Samsung rates it for a decent 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should keep you from having to tether it to its charging cable all day. The Chromebook 4 has dual USB-C ports (one supports the USB 3.0 spec), a USB-A port, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.