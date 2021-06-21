Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2021

An Instant Pot in your kitchen makes cooking easy to prepare and easy to clean up afterwards. Right now for Prime Day deal, Amazon and other retailers are offering deep discounts on many top Instant Pot models, so there's no better time to pick one up.

We've rounded up the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals — so let's get cookin'!

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Instant Pot's 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure-cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous-vide, warm, air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your favorite recipes. EvenCrisp technology makes sure your fries are always crunchy.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart): was $119 now $54 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and sous-vide all in one. It's got a full status bar so you always know exactly what's going on.

Instant Pot Viva (6-quart): was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, cake maker, egg cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, sous-vide, sterilizer and yogurt maker. At 6 quarts, it's large enough to feed your family or anyone who drops by for dinner.

Instant Pot Duo Nova (3-quart): was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova has 7 different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3-quart model is perfect for couples or small families who need to save counter space.

