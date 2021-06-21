Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2021

An Instant Pot in your kitchen makes cooking easy to prepare and easy to clean up afterwards. Right now for Prime Day deal, Amazon and other retailers are offering deep discounts on many top Instant Pot models, so there's no better time to pick one up.
We've rounded up the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals — so let's get cookin'!
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
Instant Pot's 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure-cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous-vide, warm, air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your favorite recipes. EvenCrisp technology makes sure your fries are always crunchy.View Deal
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon
This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart): was $119 now $54 @ Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and sous-vide all in one. It's got a full status bar so you always know exactly what's going on.View Deal
Instant Pot Viva (6-quart): was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, cake maker, egg cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, sous-vide, sterilizer and yogurt maker. At 6 quarts, it's large enough to feed your family or anyone who drops by for dinner.View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Nova (3-quart): was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
The Instant Pot Duo Nova has 7 different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3-quart model is perfect for couples or small families who need to save counter space.View Deal
Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- Alexa device sale: Echo devices from $14
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $10
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $319
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness: deals from $6
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Power tools: DeWalt, Black & Decker, Bosch up to 50% off
- PS5 games/accessories: deals from $15
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19