Best Prime Day Galaxy S20 deals 2020

Starting at $699 with the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and stretching all the way up to $1,399 for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 line of Samsung phones spans an number of models across various price ranges. And most if not all of them should be on sale this Amazon Prime Day, which runs through Oct. 13 and 14.

While it can be a bit confusing to follow Samsung's hierarchy of high-end handsets, the fact there are so many of them, from affordable to, well, not, means there's a good chance you can find the right Galaxy S20 for you and your wallet. And Prime Day should make that search easier, as we're already seeing a few compelling Galaxy S20 deals a week before Amazon's big day kicks off. Here are the latest opportunities to save:

Best Prime Day Galaxy S20 deals right now

Galaxy S20: $639 (Renewed) @ Amazon

Before Prime Day begins in earnest, the best deals to be found at Amazon involve renewed (or refurbished) Galaxy S20 models. You can save more than $350 on the Galaxy S20 by opting for a refurbished version that still features the Snapdragon 865 processor and fast-refreshing display.View Deal

Galaxy S20 Plus: Was $1,199 now $699 @ B&H Photo

B&H is taking on Amazon by offering $500 instant savings on the Galaxy S20 Plus. Supplies are limited, so you'll have to act fast to take advantage of this deal.View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: Was $699 now $549 with activation @ Best Buy

The newest S20 model on the block is the Galaxy S20 FE, and while it's cheaper than the other versions, you don't sacrifice on processor or display refresh rate. Activate the phone with a carrier at Best Buy and you can save $150.View Deal

Breaking it down, the Galaxy S20 line starts with the new Galaxy S20 FE (that stands for Fan Edition, in case you're curious.) The 6.7-inch S20 FE features a 120Hz AMOLED display and powerful Snapdragon 865 processor just like its more expensive brethren, but is the cheapest by far, costing just $699.

The next step up is the regular Galaxy S20, with a 6.2-inch display that adds a couple luxuries the Fan Edition lacks, like a quad-HD resolution, 64-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 4K video recording, at least 8GB of RAM and a glass-and-metal body replacing the plastic employed on the S20 FE. The $1,199 Galaxy S20 Plus is largely the same, but adds a more spacious 6.7-inch panel, a time-of-flight sensor for better depth sensing and a larger battery.

Finally, the top dog is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. With a screen measuring 6.9 inches from corner to corner, this is the largest Galaxy by far — though its size isn't the only way in which it stands out. The S20 Ultra can pull off lossless 10x hybrid zoom, and packs a 108MP primary shooter for astonishingly crisp photos. As you'd expect, the S20 Ultra is also far and away the priciest, normally costing $1,399 — though we had seen this model on sale for less than the S20 Plus in the week leading up to Prime Day. Hopefully deals like that will continue the next two days.

Prime Day Galaxy S20 deals — what to expect

You're going to see many Galaxy S20 deals come Prime Day, both because Samsung makes many different models and because of all the new phone launches happening across the industry. That includes the upcoming iPhone 12, which actually is expected to launch the very same day that Prime Day begins.

Should Apple reveal the iPhone 12 the week of Prime Day, Samsung will surely be looking to head off enthusiasm surrounding Apple's phones and offer its devices for considerably less than they typically cost. Even the $699 Galaxy S20 FE is going for at least $100 off from many retailers at this very moment — and that phone hasn't even been on the market a full two weeks yet.

We'll certainly be monitoring Amazon and other retailers over the coming days to keep you updated on the latest and best Prime Day Galaxy S20 deals. Although Amazon might lead the charge on Prime Day, you can expect a number of the online retail giant's competitors to get in on the action, and offer Samsung's finest phones for sizable discounts. And for all the non-Galaxy deals out there, be sure to bookmark and visit our Amazon Prime Day page.

Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon